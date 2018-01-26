Beatty craft show hopes to grow

Even with the enticement of free pancakes in the morning, the first of what is planned as a monthly craft show in Beatty drew only a handful of vendors and few customers on Jan. 13-14.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Times Vendors at the Beatty craft show pass the time. The community's attendance and vendor count was not what had been hoped for but organizers have expectations of more successful shows in the future.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Times Kameron Harris, left, was one of the vendors selling his handcrafted cigar boxes at the Beatty craft show. The Nye County Nevada Chamber of Commerce plans additional craft shows on the second Saturday and Sunday of the month in Beatty.

The event, sponsored by the Nye County Nevada Chamber of Commerce, is planned for the second Saturday and Sunday of each month, and Chamber President Kameron Hawkins says they have the space in the Beatty Community Center reserved on those days on a continuing basis.

Hawkins did not seem bothered by the low turnout, describing it as “just a start.”

“We didn’t really expect a lot the first time out,” said fellow organizer and participant Martha Wehrly. “Everyone will be coming to the next one. I also have four more lined up that I’m talking to. My goal is to have more than double participants next month.”

As for how her own success in selling her handmade soaps went, Wehrly said, “I personally did OK. I get two booths each time. I made my booth money and my son’s table.” She said three other participants did about the same.

Another Beatty participant, Dorothy Harmon, said she did not sell “a whole lot,” but added, “I hope as each month goes by it gets bigger.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.