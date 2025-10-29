Beatty Days brings big fun to this small town

Live music will be a big feature at this year's Beatty Days celebration, with several bands slated to take to the stage and entertain the crowds this weekend. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Beatty Days is set to take over Cottonwood Park from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and there is so much fun and excitement to be had at this annual community gathering celebrating the history of this longtime Nevada town. (Beatty Chamber of Commerce)

The annual Beatty Days celebration always includes a colorful parade through town and those wishing to get in on the parade can register to participate right up until the procession begins this Saturday, Nov. 1. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

If readers are looking for some good old-fashioned, small-town fun this holiday weekend, Beatty Days is where it’s at.

From all of the food and drink, crafts and commodities to be found at the various vendor booths to the boot-scootin’ performances on stage, family-friendly competitions and contests to art, culture and hometown spirit, this annual shindig celebrating the history of Beatty is sure to keep attendees entertained all weekend long.

Hosted by the Beatty Chamber of Commerce, Beatty Days opens this Friday, Oct. 31 at noon with vendors, live music, museum tours and walks, a poker walk, model railroad exhibit by the Las Vegas Garden Railroad Club and the 8th Annual Aaron Huisman Desert Art Contest, sponsored by Eugene Huisman Butler.

At 3 p.m. that afternoon, the crowds will gather for the ever-exciting and always humorous tricycle race and everyone had best come dressed in their spookiest or most fantastical garb for the Halloween Costume Contest at 5:15 p.m. Half an hour later, attentions will shift once again to the crowning of Miss and Jr. Miss Beatty Days, followed by a 1900’s reenactment at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, Beatty Days will have plenty more action for attendees to enjoy, beginning with a pancake breakfast by the Beatty Senior Center at 7 a.m. and vendors opening at 8 a.m. The Tombstone 5K run and 2K walk is slated to hit the ground at 8:30 a.m. and the town will be celebrating its 121st birthday with the Beatty Days Parade, set to wind its way through town at 10 a.m.

The Still Cruisin’ Classic Car Show will have all kinds of vehicles on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with a trunk-or-treat chock full of goodies. Ghost-town lovers can take Rhyolite walking tours with representatives from the Bureau of Land Management at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. One of the event’s most popular and uniquely-Beatty elements, the bed races, will take place at 1 p.m., with teams vying against one another to push a wheeled bed with rider to the finish line. The day will also include cornhole toss contests for both kids and adults, a hula hoop contest, root beer belching competition, a horseshoe tournament and Old West shoot-outs.

Sunday, Nov. 2 will see even more live music, games and contests, along with a special dance performance by B8Y Kids at 10 a.m. and a pet parade at 11 a.m.

For those who love the savory delights of a good chili, Beatty Days will also play host to the 21st Annual ICS-sanctioned Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, with a second heat, the 8th Annual ICS-sanctioned Chili Cook-Off, on Sunday.

Anyone who wants to take part in one of the many festive elements of Beatty Days still has time to get involved. The 8th Annual Aaron Huisman Desert Art Contest is open to entries in painting/drawing and sculpture, with applications accepted until tomorrow, Oct. 30. Parade registration is available online through Oct. 31 and entrants can also register in person the day of the parade. Check-in and line-up will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in front of the Beatty Middle School on 4th Street and the procession will start at 10 a.m.

Registration and entry forms for all other contests and activities can be found online as well at BeattyNevada.org

Beatty Days is set for Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 with a majority of activities taking place at Cottonwood Park, at the corner of 3rd Street and Amargosa Street.

For more information email BeattyChamber95@gmail.com or call 775-553-2424.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com