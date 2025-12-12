Beatty Town Advisory Board updates source-water plan

The revision adds three wells to Beatty’s inventory, one planned well and two existing wells.

Evandy Severt of BEC Environmental presents the first update to Nye County’s water plan since 2012 to the Beatty Town Advisory Board and local residents. (Thomas Hite/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

BEATTY — The Beatty Town Advisory Board on Nov. 10 reviewed the county’s updated source-water protection plan, received reports on Beatty Days turnout and museum visitation, and approved a new stipend program for volunteer firefighters. Chair Kelly Carroll called the meeting to order with all members present except Kyle Lewis. The agenda centered on long-term water management and the town’s growing demand for emergency services.

Source Water Plan update

Evandy Severt of BEC Environmental presented Nye County’s first major update to the Community Source Water Protection Plan since 2012. The work was funded through the Nevada Integrated Source Water Protection Program at no cost to Beatty.

The revision adds three wells to Beatty’s inventory, one planned well and two existing wells, and identifies potential contamination risks, including underground storage tanks, automotive shops, fertilizer use, septic systems and mining activity. The plan keeps the established two-, five- and 10-year “time-of-travel” rings used to gauge how quickly contaminants could reach a public well.

Severt noted that while groundwater trends move downgradient toward Death Valley, the plan applies only within Nye County and does not involve California agencies.

Completed actions include referencing the plan in the 2014 Area Plan and expanding household hazardous-waste and pharmaceutical disposal participation. Upcoming items include first-responder training, providing updated protection-area maps, and considering ordinances for abandoned or obsolete solar facilities.

The board voted 4-0 to send a letter recommending adoption of the plan to the Nye County Board of Commissioners.

Beatty Days and Chamber report

Ginny Faulkner of the Beatty Chamber of Commerce reported 56 visitors to the Chamber office in October and strong participation in Beatty Days events.

This year’s event featured 50 cars in the car show, 11 chili cooks, 22 adult and 12 youth entries in the cornhole beanbag-tossing tournament, 53 costume contest entries, 40 parade entries supporting 191 participants, and 53 vendors occupying 71 booth spaces. A total of 92 raffle prizes were distributed from 6,000 tickets.

Faulkner also read a letter from former residents Kim and Carol Casabon, who praised the town’s improvements and hospitality.

Museum visitation

Patrick Taylor reported that the Beatty Museum saw a sharp increase in visitation after expanding to a seven-day schedule. The museum drew 182 visitors in September and 373 in October, which Taylor attributed to improved access and increased visibility during Beatty Days.

Volunteer stipend program approved

Beatty Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Harmon outlined a new stipend program intended to help retain and attract volunteers. The program is funded with $39,000 in the FY26 budget and will issue annual stipends based on calls answered between Dec. 1 and Nov. 30.

Harmon reported 20 fire calls and 400 ambulance calls year-to-date. He also reminded residents of upcoming community events, including Turkey Bingo on Friday at 6 p.m. and the Turkey Shoot on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The board approved the stipend program unanimously.

Administrative updates

Town Administrative Coordinator Carrie Radomski said two residents, Reggie Reed and Elizabeth Hensyel, applied for the town’s two open board seats. Because the number of applicants matched the number of vacancies, no election is needed. Their names will be forwarded to the Nye County Commission for appointment.

Radomski confirmed that commodity distribution will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Other actions

The board approved $2,279.19 in bills and voted to hold a single meeting in December, scheduling it for Dec. 15, unless urgent business arises.

During board comments, members thanked Randy Reed for decorating Triangle Town Square and noted the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Thomas Hite is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.