Beatty town board voices I-11 concerns

Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Construction activity is seen in the Eldorado Hills on the Interstate-11 Boulder City Bypass project on Monday, July 25, 2016. The Beatty town board recently sent a letter to the Nevada Department of Transportation with its concerns and suggestions for the project as the effort moves toward central and northern Nevada.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The construction of I-11 bridge near Lake Mead on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boulder City. Planning is underway for further construction for I-11 to link Southern Nevada and Northern Nevada.

Development of new interstate highways has caused the demise of several small towns, and the Beatty Town Advisory Board doesn’t want that to happen to Beatty with the building of Interstate 11.

The board recently sent a letter to the Nevada Department of Transportation with its concerns and suggestions for the project.

Noting that planning is in preliminary stages and that they have not seen any map of possible routes, they said they could only comment in broad terms.

The effect on tourism, which is the greatest part of the town’s economy, was the biggest concern.

“As it is today,” the letter states, “through Beatty must remain the way to get to Death Valley. There absolutely cannot be any type of direct interstate access via exits on I-11.”

The board also asked that “traditional and digital signage” highlight tourist attractions, things to do and places to see, along with services available in Beatty and distance to the next services.

The board said that construction must not impact migratory routes and habitat of wildlife species, and that the town’s eco-tourism activities and plans be considered “so as not to have a negative impact on Beatty’s current and future economic growth.”

It asked that landscaping and signage be designed to “invite consumer traffic through Beatty” and that it be made clear that a bypass was intended for commercial traffic.

The board was also concerned about maintaining the quality of life of Beatty residents, saying that “sound, light and air pollution must not increase as a result of this project.”

There is no timeframe yet for construction of I-11, and its original intended purpose – to provide a commercial trucking route between Mexico and Canada – may be in jeopardy, as states north of Nevada have reportedly expressed opposition.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.