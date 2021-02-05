64°F
Bell Vista shortlisted for improvement grant

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 5, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of Bell Vista Avenue traveling west from Highway 160. ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of Bell Vista Avenue traveling west from Highway 160. Bell Vista Avenue and Bell Vista Road are the subjects of a federal grant application submitted by the Nye County Public Works Department.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows Bell Vista Avenue near Stephanie Road. Just ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows Bell Vista Avenue near Stephanie Road. Just over one mile west the road turns into the Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, also known as Bell Vista Road.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Bell Vista shows obvious signs of wear and tear all througho ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Bell Vista shows obvious signs of wear and tear all throughout the 20-mile section that would see improvement if Nye County is able to secure a grant through the Nevada Federal Lands Access Program.

Bell Vista Avenue and Bell Vista Road, also known as the Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, have been shortlisted for a federal grant program that would provide millions of dollars in improvements to roughly 20 miles of deteriorating roadway and the public is encouraged to provide its thoughts on the proposed project.

“The Nye County Department of Public Works wishes to have the public’s feedback on a possible federal grant-funded road project in Pahrump and Amargosa valleys. We have applied for a grant opportunity through the Nevada Federal Lands Access Program to rehabilitate and improve two potential sections of county roadways and are currently beginning the pre-grant discussions,” a notice on the Nye County website reads.

The two section of road include Bell Vista Avenue from Highway 160 to Warren Street on the far western edge of the Pahrump Valley. That road then turns into Bell Vista Road, or the Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, after Warren Street, with the segment running from Warren Street to the California state line the second section up for the improvement grant. This covers a total of 20.6 miles of well-trafficked road that serves as one of the main thoroughfares for those traveling between Pahrump and Amargosa, as well as those traveling to and from Death Valley or other parts of California.

The estimated cost of the project is quite high, coming in at $24.8 million but if Nye County manages to secure the federal grant, it could get those improvements completed for a fraction of that cost. According to the notice from Nye County, the grant match is just 5% or about $1.3 million.

With the county’s federal grant application shortlisted for further review, an important part of the process is public involvement. As such, a survey has been established, giving residents the ability to offer their opinion on the proposal.

“The Public Works Department is excited about this opportunity and greatly values your input,” the notice states. “Your feedback could help Nye County’s selection for this funding.”

The short survey contains just five questions, all aimed at gauging how the respondent feels about the potential project. The first question asks how interested the respondent is in the project, with answers ranging from not interested to extremely interested.

The survey then inquires whether the resident is in favor of the county spending $1.3 million in order to receive the remaining $23.5 million in grant funding.

The survey then asks whether the respondent believes the grant would benefit the county and finishes by requesting the survey-taker’s location of residence and asking whether or not the project would impact them personally. In conclusion, there is a box provided for residents to offer any additional questions or comments for consideration.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, there had been 19 total responses submitted. The survey will be open until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

If the grant is awarded to Nye County, the Bell Vista project would be slated to start in 2024.

To take the survey visit https://www.opentownhall.com/10252

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

