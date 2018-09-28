Bicycle restrictions during Highway 160 construction

The Nevada Department of Transportation has enacted 24-hour bicycle restrictions along Nevada Highway 160 (Blue Diamond Road) between mile markers 16 and 22, east of Mount Potosi Road in southwest Clark County.

The restrictions will remain place while a $58.6 million, six-mile-long improvement project.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible, NDOT said in its news release.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has enacted 24-hour bicycle restrictions along Nevada Highway 160 (Blue Diamond Road) between mile markers 16 and 22, east of Mount Potosi Road in southwest Clark County.

The restrictions will remain place while a $58.6 million, six-mile-long improvement project widens the highway from two to four travel lanes while placing a wildlife undercrossing near mile marker 18 and adding new frontage roads along the Mountain Springs community, among other upgrades.

Aggregate Industries SWR Inc. is the general contractor.

“The current and proposed work zone configuration of one lane in each direction, limited shoulder widths, road grade, and differential speeds are not conducive for both bicycles and motor vehicles to share the road,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon in a statement earlier this month.

The safety-related restrictions will remain in place until construction finishes in August 2020.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.