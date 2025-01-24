Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Pahrump looking for volunteers to mentor at-risk kids

“As far as qualifications go, we’re not asking for anybody to be the perfect person,” says Roberts. “We’re just asking you to be the outlet for a child in whatever capacity they need.”

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emily Roberts, Programs and Community Outreach Manager for non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Pahrump, says volunteers are needed for one-hour per week mentor sessions with at-risk kids.

The 120-year old non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSOA) made its return to Pahrump last fall with school-based programs currently nearing operation in Hafen and J.G. Johnson elementary schools.

Volunteer mentors, or “Bigs,” meet once a week for one hour with their designated child (“Littles”) at the school and play board games, basketball, use the playground, color, help with homework or just chat; whatever interests are shared between the “Bigs” and “Littles.”

Emily Roberts, the Programs and Community Outreach manager for BBBSOA in Pahrump, has six volunteers, but there is a need for more. “We can’t have a program if we don’t have enough volunteers,” says Roberts. Because the school-based program happens during the school day, “…it’s a really good opportunity for seniors or empty-nesters,” adds Roberts. She also mentions that this is a perfect schedule for high school seniors (18-years-old), or college students.

Most people thinking about volunteering tell Roberts they’re not sure they are qualified to be a mentor. “As far as qualifications go, we’re not asking for anybody to be the perfect person,” says Roberts. “We’re just asking you to be the outlet for a child in whatever capacity they need. So as long as you are a safe person who can be friendly to a child and meet with them once a week, then you’re the perfect ‘Big” for us.”

BBBSOA typically matches carefully screened and vetted volunteer mentors with kids, ages 6-18 years old, with similar interests, usually from single-parent, lower-to-middle income households. Roberts also mentions, “We don’t just provide mentoring to the child, but we provide family resources, training, and in a way, mentorship to the parents [of the “Littles’] as well.”

A graduate of Pahrump Valley High School and UNR, Roberts has always had a passion to help kids, but social work and teaching didn’t seem to be her ideal vocation. In her last semester at UNR, she interned with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. “I really fell in love with Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission and their vision, because it is not only impacts the child for the rest of their lives and sets them up for success, but it also supports the families and helps them with success,” recalls Roberts.

Roberts has a signed contract with the Nye County School District to provide more schools with their school-based program, and is developing community-based and small business mentor projects as well, but none of these can happen without mentors.

If you’re interested in being a friend to a child, contact Roberts by phone at 775- 298-5333 or by email at eroberts@bbbsn.org.

More information is available at bbbsn.org and on their Facebook page: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada - Pahrump.

Interested in mentorimg?

■ 775- 298-5333

■ eroberts@bbbsn.org

■ www.bbbsn.org

■ Facebook: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada - Pahrump