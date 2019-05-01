Biz, Home expo sweeps through Pahrump

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 21st annual Biz and Home Expo swept through Pahrump on April 26-27. The expo included several business sectors.

The 21st annual Biz and Home Expo swept through Pahrump at the end of April, with longtime businesses in southern Nye County and others new to the area participating.

Pahrump-based PIMedia, a full digital agency, was a newcomer to the expo, held at the Bob Ruud Community Center at 150 N. Highway 160 on April 26-27.

David Mayne, senior vice president of business and digital strategy at PIMedia, said the company has a list of services it offers to Pahrump businesses and across the country.

The list includes building websites and social media, as well as other services. The company began in 2010 in Las Vegas and moved to Pahrump about a year ago.

The demographics of the crowd that came to the expo ranged from retirees to business people. Dozens of local residents and others lined the walkways inside the community center and at booths set up outside.

Another business making its debut at the expo was Cakes, Cookies and Creations.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, so I just baked what I would normally do for a show,” said owner Jessica DeJarnett.

DeJarnett was displaying just a portion of her baked goods during the show that she sells online at her website: cakescookiescreations.com.

“I do way more than just cookies and cupcakes,” DeJarnett said. “I do candy and chocolate, weddings, birthday cakes, whatever people are needing. You name it, I’ve got this really big umbrella of things I’ve got.”

Also inside Bob Ruud was Acme General Store, a pet supply store in Pahrump that also carries a variety of related items and live animals.

“I’m really glad to see people come out, …and we can support each other,” said Missy Handler, general manager of Acme. “Networking is very important to me.”

Acme was one of more than three dozen businesses to set up inside the community center at the end of April.

The list also included existing and new health care companies in the area: Pahrump Cardiology, Comfort Hospice and Nathan Adelson Hospice, along with P3 Medical Group and others.

Some of the external businesses included Ahern Rentals, which set up a long line of equipment and cranes that reached far above the height of the community center. Also, Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge set up some new vehicles in front of the community center.

The list of business sectors represented at the expo also included banking, financial services, education, real estate and others.

According to Donna Corey, events coordinator for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, the organization that produces the annual expo, was going to allow onsite selling by vendors, a new additive.

The expo was also in a new location this year; it’s usually housed at the Pahrump Nugget.

Corey said another event had booked the space far in advance, so it wasn’t available on the dates the chamber needed it.

Several prizes were also raffled off at the event, including hotel stays at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas. Many other prizes were also raffled off at the expo.

The expo’s sponsor list included Saitta-Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, P3 Health Partners, Ahern Rentals, the Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza, Core Civic, Battle Born Financial Advisors and Health Insurance Brokerage as well as other area companies.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com