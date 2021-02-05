BLM names new deputy state director for Nevada

There’s a new deputy state director for resources, lands and planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.

Alan Shepherd was recently named as the new deputy state director for resources, lands and planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada. Shepherd was selected to replace Raul Morales, who retired in 2019.

Alan Shepherd was selected last month to replace Raul Morales, who retired in 2019, according to the Nevada state office.

As stated in a press release, Shepherd has more than 30 years of experience in the management of public lands, including extensive knowledge in wild horse and burro management, wildlife, vegetation and range management.

His expertise also includes budget formulation and execution, as well as land-use planning.

“It’s good to be back in the BLM Nevada family as the new deputy state director,” said Shepherd. “I look forward to learning and getting a better understanding of all the programs within my new division and working with the quality staff we have here in Nevada.”

Education

Shepherd, according to the release, began his BLM career as a range conservationist for the Caliente Field Station of the Ely District after graduating from the University of Idaho with two Bachelor of Science degrees in range management and wildlife management in 1989.

He remained in Caliente, where he held a variety of positions, until he moved to Wyoming to serve as the state wild horse and burro program lead in 2003.

“While in Wyoming, he served as the national research coordinator and fertility control applicator, where he participated on numerous national-level teams to develop training, policy, and guidance for the program, and assisted with the completion of wild horse and burro gathers in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah,” the release noted.

State program lead

Back in 2009, Shepherd returned to the Silver State as the Wild Horse and Burro State Program lead where he supported the state and national review of the National Academy of Science report regarding use of science in wild horse and burro management.

He also provided technical expertise on the Interior Board of Land Appeals, (IBLA), Federal District Court, and 9th Circuit Court of Appeals case, where he was the point of contact for the agreement with the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on the care and training of wild horse and burro management.

National level

In 2017, Shepherd moved to the national level of the management program as the on-range branch chief until he assumed his current deputy state director position.

“Alan’s breadth and depth of experience at the field office, district office, state office and headquarters office levels will be a tremendous asset to all of us here in Nevada,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby. “His long track record of exceptional leadership will serve him well as he leads one of the most dynamic resources, lands and planning divisions in the bureau.”

At present, Shepherd lives in Sparks, Nevada with his wife Elizabeth.

They have two grown daughters, Amanda and Brooklin, along with two grandsons, Fox and Porter, who live in southern Utah.

