64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

BLM names new deputy state director for Nevada

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 5, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Photo courtesy of BLM Alan Shepherd was recently named as the new deputy state director for res ...
Photo courtesy of BLM Alan Shepherd was recently named as the new deputy state director for resources, lands and planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada. Shepherd was selected to replace Raul Morales, who retired in 2019.

There’s a new deputy state director for resources, lands and planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.

Alan Shepherd was selected last month to replace Raul Morales, who retired in 2019, according to the Nevada state office.

As stated in a press release, Shepherd has more than 30 years of experience in the management of public lands, including extensive knowledge in wild horse and burro management, wildlife, vegetation and range management.

His expertise also includes budget formulation and execution, as well as land-use planning.

“It’s good to be back in the BLM Nevada family as the new deputy state director,” said Shepherd. “I look forward to learning and getting a better understanding of all the programs within my new division and working with the quality staff we have here in Nevada.”

Education

Shepherd, according to the release, began his BLM career as a range conservationist for the Caliente Field Station of the Ely District after graduating from the University of Idaho with two Bachelor of Science degrees in range management and wildlife management in 1989.

He remained in Caliente, where he held a variety of positions, until he moved to Wyoming to serve as the state wild horse and burro program lead in 2003.

“While in Wyoming, he served as the national research coordinator and fertility control applicator, where he participated on numerous national-level teams to develop training, policy, and guidance for the program, and assisted with the completion of wild horse and burro gathers in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah,” the release noted.

State program lead

Back in 2009, Shepherd returned to the Silver State as the Wild Horse and Burro State Program lead where he supported the state and national review of the National Academy of Science report regarding use of science in wild horse and burro management.

He also provided technical expertise on the Interior Board of Land Appeals, (IBLA), Federal District Court, and 9th Circuit Court of Appeals case, where he was the point of contact for the agreement with the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on the care and training of wild horse and burro management.

National level

In 2017, Shepherd moved to the national level of the management program as the on-range branch chief until he assumed his current deputy state director position.

“Alan’s breadth and depth of experience at the field office, district office, state office and headquarters office levels will be a tremendous asset to all of us here in Nevada,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby. “His long track record of exceptional leadership will serve him well as he leads one of the most dynamic resources, lands and planning divisions in the bureau.”

At present, Shepherd lives in Sparks, Nevada with his wife Elizabeth.

They have two grown daughters, Amanda and Brooklin, along with two grandsons, Fox and Porter, who live in southern Utah.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church submitted a pre-appli ...
Coronavirus block grant proposals presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is in the midst of another Community Development Block Grant process, this time with the grant program focusing solely on projects that are specific to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Buffalo chicken wings are a tradition paired ...
Get a leg up on your game day party
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fun fact – next to Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the second biggest food holiday. When it comes to the Super Bowl, some foods are just traditional, like Buffalo chicken wings. But I’m going to be bold and suggest we ditch the chicken wings this year and swap in chicken legs. What?

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Unlikely Nevada will have enough vaccine for near future

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of Bell Vista Avenue traveling west from Highway 160. ...
Bell Vista shortlisted for improvement grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Bell Vista Avenue and Bell Vista Road, also known as the Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, have been shortlisted for a federal grant program that would provide millions of dollars in improvements to roughly 20 miles of deteriorating roadway and the public is encouraged to provide its thoughts on the proposed project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont
Nye County released from fiscal watch
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After two years of hard work and intense scrutiny of its books, which resulted in the reorganization of the way the county handles portions of its finances and operates certain departments, Nye County has officially been released from fiscal watch.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UM ...
Hwy 372 shut down after motorcycle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma following a collision along Highway 372 at West Street, just before 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.