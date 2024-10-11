Blood donations needed amid back-to-back hurricanes

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is calling on locals to lend a hand in aiding their fellow Americans as they recover from the storms.

Getty Images Blood is a lifesaving necessity in emergency situations and residents are urged to donate to help bolster supplies.

American Red Cross Following two devastating hurricanes, the American Red Cross' blood collection efforts have been impacted, leading to calls for Southern Nevada residents to head out and donate.

Late last month, Hurricane Helene swept across the southeastern United States, leaving a path of destruction in its wake and just recently, the state of Florida was ravaged by Hurricane Milton. With two such powerful natural disasters taking place within two weeks of one another, blood collection has been severely disrupted.

“The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada calls on residents to donate blood to ensure patients in areas affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton have access to lifesaving supplies. Recent hurricanes have led to the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives in Southeastern states, resulting in over 2,500 uncollected blood donations,” information from the organization explained. “Blood transfusions are vital for many with urgent medical needs and donations in the Southeast are crucial for maintaining national blood supply levels.”

Blood donors can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

“All who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards,” the organization added. “For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.”

