Boskovich to lead commission for another year

With the start of a brand-new year comes the need for the Nye County Commission to determine who will take on its various leadership roles over the next 12 months.

These include chair and vice chair of the county commission, as well as chair and vice chair for both the Nye County Highway Commission and Nye County Liquor and Licensing Board. All but one of these positions were decided by unanimous consent, with the role of Nye County Commission vice chair causing some confusion after multiple nominations were made.

Starting off the commission’s first meeting of the year, which took place Tuesday, January 6, was an agenda item to select the chair for 2026. Commissioner John Koenig quickly made a motion to nominate Ron Boskovich, who had acted as chair for 2025, with a second from Debra Strickland.

Former commissioner Frank Carbone was the only member of the public to speak on the item, noting that when he had been on the board, it had been something of an informal policy to have a new chair lead the board each year, giving all the board members the chance to hold that role. Despite his comments, however, the motion to retain Boskovich as chair passed with all in favor.

Moving on to the position of vice chair, Koenig motioned to nominate Strickland but confusion set in when commissioner Ian Bayne put forward a nomination for commissioner Bruce Jabbour. Never having dealt with multiple nominations in this matter, Boskovich turned to Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi for advice.

“When it comes to nominations like this, it’s not normally done by motions. So, anybody is allowed to nominate,” Kunzi stated. “You nominate and then you elect.”

This prompted Strickland to jump in and offer a third nomination for Koenig, while simultaneously withdrawing herself from consideration. Unsure of how to proceed, the commission tabled the item until later in the meeting. After a lengthy interlude, the item was reopened and the vote taken by roll call, with each of the commissioners stating which of the two nominees they would prefer.

The 3-2 vote then resulted in Koenig’s selection as vice chair, Boskovich, Strickland and Koenig voting in his favor.

Wrapping up the leadership selections, Strickland nominated Jabbour as chair and Koenig as vice chair of the Nye County Highway Commission, both of which met with a 5-0 vote.

As to the Nye County Liquor and Licensing Board, which is the only one that includes all five commissioners plus the Nye County sheriff, and Sheriff Joe McGill’s nomination as chair was quickly voted through. Koenig was unanimously voted in as vice chair of the liquor and licensing board, as well.

