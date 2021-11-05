Both young and old celebrate Halloween
The Pahrump Senior Center and the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 both hosted Halloween-themed events for the youngest and oldest members of the community over the weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, Moose Lodge member Randy Gulley said at least 150-200 “Halloween creatures” attended the annual “Trunk or Treat” event scheduled from 4-7 p.m., where kids and event adults showed up in costume at its 1100 E. 2nd St. location.
“Despite the COVID-19 era, we had a very successful turnout and everyone had a great time,” Gulley said.
Just up the road, officials at the Pahrump Senior Center held their annual “Monster Mash” Halloween celebration.
Site Manager Anne Blankenship said the popular event included dinner, a costume contest, raffle, and entertainment.
