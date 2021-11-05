Both young and old celebrate Halloween

The Pahrump Senior Center and the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 both hosted Halloween-themed events for the youngest and oldest members of the community over the weekend.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Moose Lodge Members of the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 offer candy to children who attended the lodge's "Trunk or Treat" Halloween celebration on Saturday. Upwards of 200 families showed up at the event.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Moose Lodge Aside from the "Trunk or Treat" outing, youngsters were treated to a variety of games and other activities during the event.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Moose Lodge Thanks to all of the superheroes on hand at the Pahrump Moose Lodge, there were no villains on-site to make trouble at the event throughout the day.

Nancy Fowler/Pahrump Senior Center Pahrump’s Pro-Care Hospice Community Liaison Wes Clouser, dressed as a Lumberjack, is accompanied by his wife Vanessa, sponsored the Senior Center’s “Monster Mash” dinner on Saturday evening. Also seated with Clouser is Becky Holiday from Pahrump’s P-3 partners who sponsored the center’s Halloween lunch last Thursday.

Nancy Fowler/Pahrump Senior Center The annual "Monster Mash" dinner, as always, featured the ever-popular costume contest. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the senior center was forced to cancel last year's event.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Moose Lodge member Randy Gulley said at least 150-200 “Halloween creatures” attended the annual “Trunk or Treat” event scheduled from 4-7 p.m., where kids and event adults showed up in costume at its 1100 E. 2nd St. location.

“Despite the COVID-19 era, we had a very successful turnout and everyone had a great time,” Gulley said.

Just up the road, officials at the Pahrump Senior Center held their annual “Monster Mash” Halloween celebration.

Site Manager Anne Blankenship said the popular event included dinner, a costume contest, raffle, and entertainment.

