Bowl-A-Thon raises more than $4K for injured veterans: PHOTOS

This was the word that Pahrump organizer Denise Flanagan used to describe the turnout for her 6th Annual Bowl-A-Thon for Wounded Warriors, which saw its biggest crowd of supporters ever and managed to bring in more than $4,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Taking place Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, the Bowl-A-Thon brought out at least 120 bowlers and around 250 total attendees for an afternoon of 9-pin, no-tap bowling along with more than 170 raffle prizes.

“All 24 lanes were full!” an excited Flanagan reported, adding that she was overjoyed to see so many people happily supporting America’s wounded heroes. “I’ve held six events now at the Nugget Bowl and with this year’s $4,213 added in, my total raised is $21,378! It blows my mind the support our community gives to my cause.”

Aside from the bowling and the raffle, a new feature of the event this year was the inclusion of a guest speaker from the Wounded Warrior Project’s Warriors Speak program, Danielle Green.

“She’s amazing,” Flanagan remarked. “Having lost her arm in the Middle East, she was able to talk about how Wounded Warrior Project helped her mend and realize she had a lot to give. You could have heard a pin drop in the room while she was speaking.”

Green is a retired Army Military Police Officer who, during a tour in Baghdad just 16 months into her service, was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade.

“At first I thought it was a scene from a movie, like it wasn’t real,” Green told the rapt audience. “But oh, it was real… And I became angry, because I didn’t want to die at 27 years old in Iraq. I felt like I still had so much to give, so much to offer.”

Fortunately, Green was rescued by her fellow soldiers but that incident ultimately resulted in the loss of her left arm. As a left-hand dominant individual, she knew she was facing a major challenge but it was one that was eased with assistance from the Wounded Warrior Project.

“They didn’t have much 19 years ago, but they offered me a backpack (with personal items), they welcomed me home and they said, ‘We’ve got your back, whatever you need.’ And they created a community inside the hospital, they created a community outside the hospital, and that’s how the traumatically wounded people bonded together and healed together, as a family,” Green stated.

“Seventy-three percent of all funds that are raised go toward free services and programs for the veteran, for their caregiver and for their dependents. Everything is free,” Green continued, noting that Wounded Warrior Project also supports 22 other nonprofit veterans’ organizations. “To date, they have served over 275,000 veterans, caregivers and dependents and they have 18 programs.”

As Flanagan noted, the war in the Middle East may be over but the need for the services and program provided by Wounded Warrior Project never ceases. “This program is not just for service members who were injured in a war. It’s for all service members that are injured, whether visibly or invisibly, especially those affected by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anywhere, male or female,” she emphasized. “Many feel because their injury is not visible, that no one believes there is one. It’s a never-ending battle on that front and we’ll keep fighting it.”

