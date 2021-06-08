71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old

By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 7, 2021 - 9:52 pm
 
Police photo of Liam Husted identified as the unidentified slain boy at Metro Headquarters on M ...
Police photo of Liam Husted identified as the unidentified slain boy at Metro Headquarters on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Police photo of Liam Husted identified as the unidentified slain boy at Metro Headquarters on M ...
Police photo of Liam Husted identified as the unidentified slain boy at Metro Headquarters on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California l ...
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California license plate 6WLH211. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer answers questions about Samantha Moreno ...
Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer answers questions about Samantha Moreno Rodriguez being sought by the Metropolitan Police Department after identifying Liam Husted as the unidentified slain boy at Metro Headquarters on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police announced Monday that the body of a boy found May 28 near Mountain Springs has been identified as a 7-year-old reported missing from the San Jose, California, area.

Liam Husted was last seen in the San Jose area with his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, on May 24. She is considered a suspect in Liam’s killing and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, Las Vegas police said Monday.

She was last seen checking into a hotel alone in the Denver area on May 31. She is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California license plate 6WLH211, according to police. The FBI is assisting with the case.

Police said Rodriguez and Liam left San Jose on May 24, then passed through Laguna Beach, California, and into Victorville on May 26. Liam’s body was found two days later near the Mountain Springs Trailhead off state Route 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Police have said his body appeared to have been left in the area within about 12 hours of being found by a group of hikers.

The discovery prompted a multi-agency effort to identify him, with Las Vegas police fielding hundreds of tips. The FBI on Saturday began a nationwide social media campaign, seeking information on his death.

DNA evidence confirmed Liam’s identity late Sunday, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday.

Reported missing June 1

According to Las Vegas police, Liam’s father reported the boy missing to San Jose police on June 1 after he could not get hold of Rodriguez. The father is not considered a suspect in the case.

“There’s no involvement whatsoever that we suspect on his behalf,” Spencer said.

On Friday, a friend of the family who saw news reports about the previously unidentified boy found near Las Vegas also contacted San Jose police because she believed the boy looked like Liam, Spencer said. That evening, San Jose police contacted Metro and sent photographs to compare.

On Saturday, Spencer said Metro detectives flew to San Jose and retrieved clothing and a pillow that belonged to Liam, which they used to compare with DNA evidence and confirm Liam’s identity.

Police continue to search for Rodriguez. Spencer asked that area hotels check their guest logs from May 27 and May 28 so investigators can better understand her movements. Anyone with information on the case or her whereabouts may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Mistaken identity causes confusion

The announcement of Liam’s identity Monday came about a week after Las Vegas police previously misidentified the boy found dead. A local woman who thought she recognized her 8-year-old son in a police sketch circulating online called police. After speaking with detectives and viewing autopsy photos, she signed an affidavit with the Clark County coroner’s office, confident that her son was dead.

The apparent confirmation triggered a May 29 search for the boy’s father, as well as the boy’s 11-year-old half-brother. Their father had picked up both boys the night before hikers found the previously unidentified body.

But a few hours later on May 29, Las Vegas police announced that both brothers had been found safe with their father, camping in central Utah with no cellphone service.

The father later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he feared his reputation was damaged in what proved to be a case of mistaken identity.

Spencer has said the boy, since identified as Liam, was “clearly the victim of a homicide.” But police have not said if investigators have determined how the boy was killed.

The coroner’s office on Monday also released Liam’s identity but provided no further information on his cause or manner of death.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary Sch ...
Cannabis lounges legalized: What comes next?
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some four years after Nevada saw its first legal marijuana sales, locals and tourists alike will soon be able to consume it in legal cannabis lounges.

Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors take photos at the Red Rock Canyon National C ...
Fees waived on Saturday at Red Rock for National Get Outdoors Day
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. According to the BLM, some fees, such as group day use, will still be in effect.

Touro University Physician Assistant student Megan Hickey prepares COVID-19 vaccines at the Wel ...
Nevada reports 627 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths over weekend
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The two-week moving average of new cases held steady at 114 per day, while the state test positivity rate dropped to 3.5 percent, according to state data posted Monday.

A Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bo ...
Rangers recover body of woman in Zion National Park
By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in Zion National Park on Sunday evening, according to the National Park Service.

Caucusgoers and volunteers try to escape the rain before the Nevada caucus at Palo Verde High S ...
Nevada ditches caucuses for primary, but details still cloudy
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lawmakers did away with the cumbersome caucus system in the recently concluded legislative session, but will Nevada’s first-in-the-nation primary law actually bear fruit?

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid talks to a reporter in his office at the Bellagio in Las Vegas Mo ...
UFO report validates Reid’s early push for research
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid helped get the money to research unidentified aerial phenomenon, the subject of a highly-anticipated report.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just le ...
Pahrump Rotary Club gifts local students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least seven Pahrump Valley High School students were recently recognized for their respective community service projects, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s “Interact” program.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Following the initial investigation, Jennifer Walker was ...
Investigation leads to embezzlement arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A nearly year-long investigation has led to the arrest of a local woman suspected of embezzlement.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization will host the Wet Wild W ...
Wet, Wild Water War set for Petrack Park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the intense heat of summer setting into the valley this month, there is no better time to get together for a day of waterlogged fun and area residents will have just such a chance next weekend during the Wet Wild Water War.