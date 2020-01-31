50°F
News

Brenda Scolari named Nevada tourism director

By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 31, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Brenda Nebesky Scolari, a deputy director who temporarily held the position of director of the Nevada Department of Tourism &Cultural Affairs since December 2018, has been appointed to the post full time.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced the appointment about six weeks after the Nevada Commission on Tourism recommended her and a second candidate as finalists for the job.

Scolari has been with the department since 2014 and replaces Claudine Vecchio, who resigned more than two years ago to become CEO of Sonoma County Tourism in California. Deputy directors have led the department since Vecchio’s departure.

The Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs oversees the state’s tourism marketing initiatives in addition to the state’s museums and the Nevada Indian Commission.

The office works primarily to promote rural tourism in the state and often works with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, whose top executives sit on the organization’s board of directors.

A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California bor ...
California lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 29 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 member Dennis London, left, is pic ...
Pahrump Moose Lodge donation funding beds for kids
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with a straightforward and heartwarming mission: to build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need in order to help ensure that no child has to sleep on the floor.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "When I tell people about my garden, the comme ...
In Season: Anyone, Yes Anyone, Can Grow a Garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When I tell people about my garden, the comment I most often hear is, ‘I could never do that. I have a black thumb.’ My response is that gardening is a science. No one is born with a green thumb. We learn through trial, error and a bit of luck.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School's 2020 Nevada Science Bowl ...
PVHS headed to Nevada Science Bowl
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Science Bowl is just around the corner and Pahrump Valley High School students are gearing up for another year of intense STEM competition as they vie for the championship, a chance to head to the National Science Bowl, bragging rights and even some money to support their school.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada’s School of Social Work program ...
Workshop series planned at Great Basin
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A series of community education workshops on topics such as understanding autism, dealing with grief, positive parenting and others will take place in early February.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The cost of water for Great Basin Water Company customers is ...
Pahrump’s GBWC requesting 7.9% water increase, 3.52% sewer increase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those who rely on water and sewer service from Great Basin Water Company could see an increase in their bills in the future, with the utility filing an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada for authority to bump up its services rates.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the draft of the bill proposed to amend Nye ...
Bill to allow ‘administrative citations’ dies, likely to return in future
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At its Tuesday, Jan. 22 meeting the Nye County Commission had a simple agenda item to address, that of setting the time and date for a public hearing on a bill to amend Nye County code to add chapters entitled “Administrative Citations” and “Hearing Officer”. That public hearing, however, failed to be set and the item was killed by lack of motion.

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Pahrump Valley Times to hit 50 year mark
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times will observe a special milestone later this year as the publication hits the half-century mark.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatch ...
Pahrump man dies after oxygen tank explodes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is dead after his oxygen tank exploded while he was smoking a cigarette.