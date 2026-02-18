Brian Kunzi to seek another term as district attorney

The incumbent district attorney wants to continue working on water rights, guiding development, and being accessible for all of Nye County.

Incumbent Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi is seeking reelection this year with the goal of serving another four years in elected legal leadership.

“I have the best job in the world because I’m asked to look at a problem, and to try to find solutions,” Kunzi told the Pahrump Valley Times. “When you work on something and you get something done and it works, it doesn’t get any better than that. It happens in this arena, in so many different areas.”

Kunzi, a Hawthorne, Nevada native, was elected as Nye County district attorney in 2022 after defeating then-incumbent District Attorney Chris Arabia in the Republican primary and later winning the general election with more than 70% of the vote. In addition to serving as district attorney, Kunzi also assists the Nye County School District as legal counsel.

In 1994, Kunzi was elected as Mineral County district attorney and served one term. Then, in 2010, Kunzi was elected as Nye County district attorney for the first time, serving one term.

As well as his years in public elected office, Kunzi has worked in other roles such as in private practice, at the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, as admissions director at the Nevada State Bar, and in the U.S. Army as a judge advocate general (JAG) officer.

“I have a really broad base of experience, both on the prosecution and the defense side, it allows me to have a really good view of things and how things need to be done and how to get them done,” Kunzi explained.

Teamwork at the District Attorney’s Office

When looking back at his most recent term as Nye County district attorney, Kunzi highlighted his team and what they’ve been able to accomplish through hard work and strong collaboration.

“The office itself is one of the most amazing, dynamic offices I’ve ever worked with … I have an amazing team. There are not a better group of prosecutors than what I have in my office,” Kunzi said.

Reelection platform

Kunzi noted water rights and guiding development so Pahrump can stay a rural, tight-knit community as important topics he wants to continue to focus on.

“That’s what I enjoy working on, is trying to figure out how we can have the development that we know is going to happen and trying to protect what we have here now, which is why most of us moved here,” Kunzi elaborated.

A district attorney for all of Nye County

Kunzi emphasized that it’s always been important to him, and still remains vital, to build strong relationships with and help all entities in Nye County, not only in Pahrump.

“We aren’t just Pahrump attorneys. We represent all of Nye County, and they have problems, too, and they need help, and I’ve made sure that my team is actually involved in doing that,” Kunzi said.

