Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to 12 hit the slopes to show off their skills in the Feb. 24 event. It was held at Lee Canyon, a ski resort is in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Permits are required for each person or snowmobile entering the BWRA. They are free and can be obtained online at https://www.bridgeportavalanchecenter.org/. Self-issued permits are also available at the People’s Gate kiosk.

Dangerous avalanche conditions continue as unstable snowpack exists at all elevations and easily can be triggered by individuals, so cautioun is urged. Visitors are advised to use good assessment skills and give themselves a wide safety margin as human-triggered as well as natural avalanches remain likely.

Potential visitors are asked to wait until roads open before traveling to trailheads, and everyone should have a partner and remain mindful of changing surface conditions, including which terrain to avoid.

For the latest about BWRA weather, snow and avalanche conditions, visit the Bridgeport Avalanche Center’s website at: https://www.bridgeportavalanchecenter.org/.

For information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/