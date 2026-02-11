Burger King reopens with complete remodel — PHOTOS

The home of the Whopper in Pahrump has been completely renovated, with a new interior and exterior.

The new design of Pahrump’s Burger King is called “Sizzle” within the fast-food chain and is the latest design for the quick-service restaurant. (Glencoe Management)

Glencoe Management (the local Burger King franchisee company), VFW Post 10054 and staff at the Pahrump Burger King cut the ribbon during the grand reopening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Burger King in Pahrump has officially reopened its dining room to the public. The entire building has been renovated, both inside and out. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Quick-service restaurant aficionados in Pahrump will now be able to enjoy the home of the Whopper’s iconic char-grilled flavors in a fresh space at the local Burger King’s newly renovated location.

“Pahrump has always been a very good market for us,” Tom McDonald told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We love the people in Pahrump, and I think they love Burger King.”

McDonald is the founder and owner of Glencoe Management, the company that owns the Pahrump’s Burger King and many others in the Las Vegas Valley. McDonald is a longtime Burger King franchisee who opened Pahrump’s Burger King doors in 1995.

“People were lined up all the way out into the parking lot. It was a real exciting opening … It was a very exciting time,” McDonald said about the restaurant’s opening 31 years ago. “It was very rewarding to be so appreciated by the community.”

On Friday, Feb. 6, the Burger King in Nye County’s largest community reopened its dining room doors to the public and showed off its remodel. It wasn’t only the interior that saw changes; the whole building, including its exterior, has been transformed.

“This is a grand reopening of the entire restaurant. We did extensive work on the outside of the restaurant, so the exterior looks different,” McDonald explained. “The lighting is outstanding if you see it at night. Then we did a complete remodel on the interior as well. It’s a big, million-dollar-plus remodel.”

McDonald further explained that the remodel took approximately four months. The new design of Pahrump’s Burger King is officially called “Sizzle” the latest design within the fast food chain. “The new design is a reimagined format grounded in all aspects of the Guest and Team Member experience and allows for flexibility to evolve the design based on new guest service modes – with an emphasis on the digital, pick-up and drive-thru experience,” stated a Restaurant Brands International press release, the parent company of Burger King.

“Burger King is going through a considerable renaissance now. We’re sort of reinventing ourselves,” McDonald said. “So, I think we’re going to be cutting edge. We’re going to look modern. We’re going to have great products. I’m excited for the future. This is just the first step in really reinventing Burger King.”

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10054 helped christen the Pahrump Burger King’s grand reopening with a ribbon cutting. The VFW Post 10054 also received a donation from Pahrump Burger’s King during the reopening ceremony.

“It’s good community involvement and there’s no better group than those guys… we really love everything that they do and everything that they’ve done for our country,” explained Steve Keith, another Glencoe franchisee and longtime business partner of McDonald’s since 1999.

Burger King is located at 667 S. Highway 160.

For more information about Glencoe Management, visit glencoemanagement.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Global operation with local ties

"Although Burger King is such a big brand, 7,000 restaurants domestically and 20,000 internationally, it's mostly owned by smaller franchise groups or local businesspeople like us. So I always think it's really important for us to be really connected with the local community and involved, sharing and supporting any way we can," said Omar Velagic, vice president of operations at Glencoe Management.

"This building's been here for about 30 years. They've had a few upgrades on the outside, but this is a total overhaul and it looks great. I hope everybody starts coming back," said Debbie Stone, general manager of the Pahrump Burger King for almost 10 years.