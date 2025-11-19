Burglary call leads to arrest and drug paraphernalia being found

This new QR code method links to an online system that makes submitting non-emergency incidents quicker and more accessible for Nye County residents. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

On Saturday, Nov. 15, at approximately 11:50 a.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the report of a possible ongoing burglary.

Dispatch informed the deputy that the reporting party saw an adult male enter a vacant mobile home. In an arrest report, the deputy noted that he immediately recognized the location since there had been multiple incidents involving trespassing, burglary, unlawful occupancy and narcotics use inside the vacant mobile home over the past two years.

When the deputy arrived on scene, he found a rear door that had been partially opened with recent pry marks along the side of the doorjambs. The door was unable to open since it was still secured at the top. The law enforcement officer announced his presence, and a man approached the door but stated that it would not open.

The deputy then told the man to exit through the front door, but the suspect claimed it was already unlocked, despite it being secured with a large board. Over the next five or so minutes, the man moved in and out of visibility from within the mobile home. In the arrest report, the deputy stated the suspect refused to exit and was stalling. Based on his training, the deputy believed the man was attempting to conceal or destroy illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia by delaying contact with authorities.

After repeated orders to exit and once more deputies arrived on scene, the man eventually exited the mobile home. The suspect was then detained without incident.

During an interview with authorities, the man claimed he was visiting his girlfriend who lived in the mobile home, even though the home displayed a “for sale” sign and had boards securing the interior.

One of the other deputies conducted a sweep of the residence, finding a broken glass smoking pipe, cut plastic straws, tinfoil with burnt residue, and a hypodermic syringe containing suspected methamphetamine and/or heroin. A test was conducted on residue found on the glass pipe, which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

According to a Declaration of Probable Cause, the suspect was charged with one count of burglary, one count of unlawful housebreaking, one count of unlawful occupancy, one count of destroying or concealing evidence, one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man was also arrested on Oct. 30 for drug possession and released only a few days before his Nov. 15 arrest.

New QR code report system

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new QR code designed for filing certain reports directly from a mobile device.

This new method links to an online system that makes submitting non-emergency incidents quicker and more accessible for Nye County residents.

The new QR code can be used to report vandalism, internet fraud, vehicle burglary, identity theft, theft of property, phone call scams, hit-and-run accidents (with no suspect), and general harassment or threats. Reports made through the QR code are sent to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office for review and follow-up.

If a crime is in progress or you have an emergency, call 911, do not use the QR code.

