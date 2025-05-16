Burn moratorium begins

In response to heightened fire risk conditions, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue has announced a burn moratorium beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, 2025, and remaining in effect until late fall.

During this period, burn permits will not be issued and residents are urged to take necessary precautions to prevent fire hazards.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue reminds all residents and visitors to stay informed, follow fire safety guidelines, and report any signs of fire activity immediately. Call the Fire Department for more information 775-727-5658 or visit pahrumpnv.gov/167/Pahrump-Valley-Fire-Rescue.

Visit the UNR Cooperative Extension Living With Fire page for more information on protecting your home from wildfires.

Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a Fire Protection Order earlier this month, making it illegal to use explosive materials, including exploding targets, fireworks, or steel component ammunition on BLM-managed public lands. Officials warn that violating these regulations could result in serious penalties.

The U.S. Forest Service has also issued a “very high” fire danger warning for Mountain Springs National Recreation Area, reinforcing the urgent need for caution in wildfire-prone locations.