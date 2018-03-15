By the numbers: St. Patrick’s Day

$5.9 billion
ST. PATRICK’S DAY
Americans plan to spend a record $5.9 billion to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on Saturday, the annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights &Analytics shows.
$5.3 billion
CURRENT RECORD
Projected spending for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are the highest level in the survey’s 14-year history, up from last year’s previous record of $5.3 billion, the latest estimates show.
149 million
AMERICANS CELEBRATING
The survey found that more than 149 million U.S. adults plan to celebrate the March 17 Irish holiday. That is up from last year’s approximate 139 million, the recently released survey shows.
$39.65
PER PERSON
Consumers are expected to spend an average of $39.65 per person, up from last year’s previous record of $37.92. The holiday is most popular among 18-24 year olds, but 35-44 year olds will be the biggest spenders at an average of $45.76.