76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Bystanders rescue man pinned under car

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 25, 2024 - 4:07 am
 

A Pahrump man was transported to UMC Trauma following a mishap while attempting to perform a repair on his vehicle last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the incident occurred in a parking lot of the Rebel convenience store at 820 South Highway 160 on Sunday, Oct. 13, after the vehicle began experiencing a mechanical problem.

Trapped beneath vehicle

“He used some kind of makeshift device to prevent the vehicle from rolling, but it failed and the vehicle rolled and ended up pinning the person between the asphalt and the tire,” Lewis said.

Further, Lewis noted that the vehicle was eventually pushed off of the victim by bystanders, who witnessed the incident.

Serious injuries

“Upon arrival, EMT’s found the patient seated next to the vehicle with obvious signs of trauma,” he said. “Mercy Air was added to the assignment and that patient was subsequently transported by ground to Airbase-21, where he was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma by flight. The person who was working on the vehicle was the one who turned out to be the patient underneath the vehicle trying to affect the repair.”

As per standard protocol, the investigation into the exact cause of the incident is underway.

The extent of the patient’s injuries was not disclosed.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Golden Entertainment Kids are invited to trick or treat at Lakeside Casino & RV Park on Hallowe ...
Halloween Happenings and Area Events
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Days 2024 happens this weekend in Beatty’s Cottonwood Park

A "Vote here," sign inside the Great Basin College campus for the primary election on Tuesday, ...
Unable to vote early? Here’s why
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County experienced an issue with a new voter check-in system that delayed voting for an hour and a half.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Grape Stomp made a successful return after several years ...
Grape Stomp makes triumphant return
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sanders is delighted to revive what was once a highly-anticipated autumn gathering.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be taking don ...
Soroptimist hosting holiday donation drive
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

SIPV is collecting donations that will be gathered into beautiful baskets and gifted to area seniors.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Around 30 community members gathered for a discussion on the ...
Michigan judge shares hopeful message at opioid meeting
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Judge believes substance use disorder is not a moral failing and does not deserve to be treated with the negative stigma so commonly associated with the disease.