Bystanders rescue man pinned under car

The incident occurred in a parking lot of the Rebel convenience store at 820 South Highway 160 on Sunday, Oct. 13.

A Pahrump man was transported to UMC Trauma following a mishap while attempting to perform a repair on his vehicle last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the incident occurred in a parking lot of the Rebel convenience store at 820 South Highway 160 on Sunday, Oct. 13, after the vehicle began experiencing a mechanical problem.

Trapped beneath vehicle

“He used some kind of makeshift device to prevent the vehicle from rolling, but it failed and the vehicle rolled and ended up pinning the person between the asphalt and the tire,” Lewis said.

Further, Lewis noted that the vehicle was eventually pushed off of the victim by bystanders, who witnessed the incident.

Serious injuries

“Upon arrival, EMT’s found the patient seated next to the vehicle with obvious signs of trauma,” he said. “Mercy Air was added to the assignment and that patient was subsequently transported by ground to Airbase-21, where he was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma by flight. The person who was working on the vehicle was the one who turned out to be the patient underneath the vehicle trying to affect the repair.”

As per standard protocol, the investigation into the exact cause of the incident is underway.

The extent of the patient’s injuries was not disclosed.

