News

California lottery

November 28, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 10 12 38 43 (12)

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 24 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $26 million.

The winning numbers were:

07 15 16 22 44 (01)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

More in News
TOP NEWS
Events
 
Add Event