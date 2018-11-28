California lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.
The winning numbers were:
01 10 12 38 43 (12)
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 24 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $26 million.
The winning numbers were:
07 15 16 22 44 (01)
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.