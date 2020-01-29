52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

California Lottery

January 29, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

The winning numbers were:

03 04 10 26 30 (06)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aaron Ford
Grant could help curb opioid overdoses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to stem the tide of drug overdoses in the Silver State, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced this month that his office has received a $698,000 grant for what’s known as the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP).

Selwyn Harris/ Pahrump Valley Times - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced t ...
DMV wait times dip 42 percent despite spike in walk-in customers
By Mick Akers Special to the Times-Bonanza

Good news for motorists, despite seeing an increase in walk-in customers at state Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices during the last few months of last year, wait times dropped.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times By way of a GoFundMe campaign, a group known as “Friends a ...
Art Bell immortalized in bronze
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The image of late legendary radio talk show host and Pahrump resident Art Bell has been enshrined on a bronze plaque installed at the Calvada Eye.

Thinkstock A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck slightly over 14 miles northeast of Barstow on Fri ...
Seismic activity in California shakes Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Some Pahrump and Amargosa residents felt a slight jolt under their feet after an earthquake struck Barstow, California.

THINKSTOCK Nevada’s unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, sat at 3.8% in December 2019, acc ...
Nevada makes strides in unemployment rate
Staff Report

Nevada was one of the states to have the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease in December 2019, over November 2019, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevada dropped 0.2 percentage points in its unemployment rate as did Oregon.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Second round of funding opens for U.S. Department of Agricu ...
USDA opens second round of funding for rural broadband
Staff Report

The application period for a second funding round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program loan and grant funding is set to open on Jan. 31. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the upcoming event, open at a national level, on Jan. 27 in a press release.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Homeless camps, such as the one seen in this file phot ...
Nevada Outreach leading effort to count homeless in Nye and Esmeralda
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is taking the lead for both Nye and Esmeralda counties in the annual “Point-In-Time” count of the homeless population, a process mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more commonly referred to as HUD.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office Sgt. along with deputies quest ...
Man accused of reckless driving arrested in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested along Blagg Road, just south of Wilson Road in early January, on suspicion of reckless driving.