California Lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.
The winning numbers were:
03 04 10 26 30 (06)
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.