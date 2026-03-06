47°F
Calvada filly Zamora marks first birthday

Zamora is one of the members of the now famous Calvada herd, a group of wild horses that regularly wander the valley and can often be found at the Calvada Eye. (Southwestern Wilds)
Zamora nurses from her mother, Rain, while the two hang out at the Calvada Eye. Both horses, along with their herd mates, are wild and should never be approached, touched or given human food, which can cause severe complications. (Southwestern Wilds)
March 6, 2026 - 4:19 am
 

The wild filly known as Zamora recently marked a major milestone with her first birthday and one of the area organizations dedicated to advocating for wildlife such as these equines, Southwestern Wilds, was delighted to celebrate the occasion.

“One year ago, you ignited our little community. You brought people together to love you, protect you and learn from you,” Southwestern Wilds Vice President Vanessa Fernandez wrote in a post on the group’s Facebook page. “Your name means wild and place with water. Pahrump means water over rocks. You belong here.”

Zamora has not had the easiest year, though and many members of Southwestern Wilds were concerned this birthday would never come. Twice, Zamora developed painful colic due to people dropping food for her herd, made up of mom Rain, older sister Stardust, new brother Zephyr and herd stallion Spirit. This prompted the organization’s members to emphasize to the public that human food is not appropriate for wild horses. It also eventually led to the installation of new signs reading “Do not feed or touch the horses” around the Calvada Eye, where the herd frequents. Then, Zamora suffered another setback with a hoof abscess but this fortunately healed without the need for the Bureau of Land Management to remove Zamora from the valley.

“You prevailed,” Fernandez said. “You fought through the colic. You healed through the abscess. You stood back up – stronger. A true mustang. Spitfire. Tenacious. Independent. You nap while Spirit and the family wander. You lag behind like a confident teenager who knows she’ll catch up. Soon your winter fuzz will shed and that fiery chestnut coat will blaze – fitting for the Year of the Fire Horse.”

Residents and visitors are reminded that touching or feeding a wild horse is illegal under Nevada law, as well as a danger to both the wild horses and the public.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

