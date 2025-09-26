Calvada Theater enters 2025-2026 season

Pahrump Theatre Company Co-founder Oliver Jones said the company had a successful summer, with nearly all of its shows since opening the Calvada Theatre sold-out affairs. The company is now looking forward to its next big production, a haunted house inspired by Five Nights at Freddy's. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

It takes presence to capture an audience's attention and the Pahrump Theatre Company actors taking to the stage in 'The Vaudevilles' this month had more than enough to go around. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

'The Vaudevilles' by the Pahrump Theatre Company offered audiences a night of speakeasy-style performances as actors took to the stage in a series of Anton Chekhov's comic plays, 'The Proposal', 'The Bear', and 'The Tragedian in Spite of Himself.' (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Theatre Company's 2025-2026 season started off this month with a production of 'The Vaudevilles' - a collection of short, comedic plays by Anton Chekhov - which drew audiences for four nights of hilarity. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Theatre Company lifted the curtain on the Calvada Theater this May and its first summer in the new playhouse was filled with thespian pursuits, gaining this emerging company a name as a go-to for theatrical productions in the local community.

Co-founder Oliver Jones told the Pahrump Valley Times that of the six different shows the company has put on since moving into the Calvada Theater, nearly every one has been a sell-out. From its opener, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to its production of “Broadway Memories” and everything in between, the company is drawing in audiences of all kinds and proving Pahrump has a true love of the theater.

Now that autumn is upon the valley, the Pahrump Theatre Company is turning to its next full season of plays and performances, which officially started this month with “The Vaudevilles.” Over the course of the fall, winter and into the spring of next year, the company of talented actors and stagehands will offer an assortment of entertainment that is sure to please.

“Pahrump Theatre Company is proud to announce our bold 2025-2026 season, a lineup that blends classic theatre, reimagined works and immersive community experiences,” the company’s website details. “This season embodies our mission to bring fresh, accessible and thought-provoking theater to the heart of Pahrump. With something for everyone — comedy, scares, music, science fiction and timeless tragedy — it’s a season you won’t want to miss.”

With the group’s round of The Vaudevilles complete, the Pahrump Theatre Company is readying to embrace the frightening fun of Halloween with its haunted house titled, “Six Nights at Sally’s”. Inspired by the incredibly popular horror franchise “Five Nights at Freddy’s”, Six Nights at Sally’s will transform the Calvada Theater, “…into a spine-tingling world of animatronic terror just in time for Halloween.”

“Six Nights at Sally’s” will undoubtedly bring the creepy horror out for attendees but this isn’t the only way the community can enjoy the fearful frights. Those who would like to do a little of the scaring themselves have a chance to earn a spot in the Six Nights at Sally’s cast, with auditions set for Thursday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

The 2025-2026 season will continue with a reimagined version of one of the most quintessential holiday tales, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”, a retelling set in Pahrump, starring an all-kids cast and told from the perspective of Tiny Tim.

With February 2026 comes “R.U.R”, described as a Tesla-inspired revival of the classic sci-fi play which first introduced the word “robot” to the world, while the last weekend of March and first weekend of April will feature “Godspin”, “…a new take on Godspell that layers hymns over hip-hop beats, blending tradition and innovation in unexpected ways,” the theatre company reports.

Capping off the 2025-2026 season in May will be “Macbeth”. Just as with the previous season offerings, the Pahrump Theatre Company will be putting its own unique twist on this as well, reimaging the Shakespeare tale “…in the Star Wars universe with a daring cinematic flair that pulls the audience deep into its world of ambition, betrayal and destiny.”

As the theater season moves forward, there will be plenty of opportunities for people to put their theatrical skills to the test, with many parts that will be up for audition in the coming months.

“We encourage people to follow us on social media or to go to PahrumpTheatre.org to subscribe to our newsletters, so they can stay up to date,” Jones remarked. “To get notifications for when we are having auditions, go to PahrumpTheatre.org and hit the ‘auditions’ tab. We’re always looking new actors and stagehands, as well as people who would love a more serious role on our board to help get the new company firing on all cylinders!”

For those who simply want to sit back and enjoy the shows, individual tickets and season passes are available.

The Pahrump Theatre Company's 2025-2026 season lineup

■ Six Nights at Sally's – October 25-31

■ Tiny Tim's Christmas – December 12-15 and 19-21

■ R.U.R – February 5-9 and 13-15, 2026

■ Godspin – March 26-29 and April 3-6, 2026

■ Macbeth – May 21-25 and 29-31, 2026