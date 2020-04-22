Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rupesh Parikh of the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Southern Nevada and Dr. Ovunc Bardakcioglu, chief of colorectal surgery of the Department of Surgery at the UNLV School of Medicine, will take part in the conversation moderated by Amanda Klein, co-chair of the American Cancer Society Southern Nevada Leadership Board.

As medical communities continue to adjust to the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic, Dr. Parikh and Dr. Bardakcioglu will share how care of the cancer patient is evolving in the current climate. Though the event will not be offered live, public questions can be submitted to the American Cancer Society via email to Josiah.LaRow@cancer.org. A recording will be released Tuesday.

Dr. Parikh is a medical oncologist and hematologist currently serving as Practice President for Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Southern Nevada. Dr. Parikh is also an adjunct assistant professor for Touro University, clinical assistant professor for UNLV School of Medicine, serves as the Chairman of the Pharmacy & Therapeutic Committee at the Dignity Health–St. Rose Hospitals in Las Vegas and Henderson and is chief of staff for Dignity Health-St.Rose Dominican’s Siena and Rose de Lima campuses.

Dr. Bardakciouglu is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery. He is the chief of colorectal surgery and faculty of the Department of Surgery, UNLV School of Medicine, where he is a tenured associate professor of surgery. He is also director of the Digestive Health Institute at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

For cancer information please visit cancer.org or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345. To donate to this life-saving mission visit cancer.org/donatelocal.