80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 22, 2020 - 1:46 pm
 

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rupesh Parikh of the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Southern Nevada and Dr. Ovunc Bardakcioglu, chief of colorectal surgery of the Department of Surgery at the UNLV School of Medicine, will take part in the conversation moderated by Amanda Klein, co-chair of the American Cancer Society Southern Nevada Leadership Board.

As medical communities continue to adjust to the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic, Dr. Parikh and Dr. Bardakcioglu will share how care of the cancer patient is evolving in the current climate. Though the event will not be offered live, public questions can be submitted to the American Cancer Society via email to Josiah.LaRow@cancer.org. A recording will be released Tuesday.

Dr. Parikh is a medical oncologist and hematologist currently serving as Practice President for Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Southern Nevada. Dr. Parikh is also an adjunct assistant professor for Touro University, clinical assistant professor for UNLV School of Medicine, serves as the Chairman of the Pharmacy & Therapeutic Committee at the Dignity Health–St. Rose Hospitals in Las Vegas and Henderson and is chief of staff for Dignity Health-St.Rose Dominican’s Siena and Rose de Lima campuses.

Dr. Bardakciouglu is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery. He is the chief of colorectal surgery and faculty of the Department of Surgery, UNLV School of Medicine, where he is a tenured associate professor of surgery. He is also director of the Digestive Health Institute at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

For cancer information please visit cancer.org or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345. To donate to this life-saving mission visit cancer.org/donatelocal.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak and Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Neva ...
Abbott machines to provide expanded testing in state
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, joined by Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Mark Pandori, on Thursday delivered an update on the status of the state’s testing capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cortez Masto seeks to expand nonprofits eligible for loans
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, asking them to work with her to ensure local community nonprofit organizations, particularly those uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, such as organizations involved in tourism and hospitality, are able to access relief under the Small Business Administration’s loan guarantee program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A man identified as "Steve," a resident of British Columbia ...
Man confesses to Death Valley National Park vandalism
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are crediting social media in locating a man who defaced, by way of graffiti, multiple sites at the popular tourist destination.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada National Guard have teamed with the W ...
Guard helps Washoe County collect COVID-19 samples
Staff Report

The Nevada National Guard began Friday to assist Washoe County Health District COVID-19 sample collection capability at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center with about 30 medical support personnel.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Detective Bryan Cooper was rele ...
Wounded detective returns home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a homecoming fit for a hero, dozens of Nye County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies’ marked units provided a procession for Detective Bryan Cooper, who was released from a Las Vegas area hospital on April 15, after being shot during a March 25 investigation in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Great Basin Water Company, this photo shows som ...
GBWC updates community on actions taken during COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Company is one of three utility providers in the Pahrump Valley, with approximately 5,700 water connections and 3,900 sewer connections, services upon which thousands in the local community rely.

Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images One Nevada Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety ...
Financial literacy program available free to local schools
Staff Report

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.