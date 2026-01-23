Candidate for governor Alexis Hill visits Pahrump — PHOTOS

Throughout the event, Washoe County commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Alexis Hill emphasized that everyday Nevadans come first in her campaign. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Senior Center hosted a campaign stop for Alexis Hill, a Washoe County commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, on Tuesday evening in Nye County’s largest community. Before the event got underway, attendees gathered to hear the candidate speak about her plans if elected governor.

“How do you win over anyone? It’s by connecting with people one-on-one,” Hill told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event concluded. “We need to make sure that people know that elected officials care about them and that they want to work on their issues.”

Hill’s stop in Pahrump was part of the commissioner’s statewide “Ask Alexis Anything” tour. Approximately 27 people attended the event and a few more attendees were present through Zoom.

“Everyone here is so brilliant. I was really impressed with the questions, and they were answering the questions because everyone’s really engaged in the issues,” said Hill after the event. “I was very excited to connect with folks and I felt a very warm reception today.”

Before visiting voters in the Pahrump Valley, Hill previously traveled to Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Las Vegas and Tonopah during the tour.

“Regardless of where you live, you need to make sure that you know who your elected official is and that they understand what you’re dealing with every day. So, I plan on traveling the state and this state tour doesn’t end,” Hill explained further after the event’s conclusion. “I’m going out to tribes, I’m going out to communities [over] the next five months to connect with everyone I can because I feel like that’s the job of the governor, to understand the whole picture of the state.”

At the start of her talk, Hill emphasized that she wants to meet voters where they are and work on the issues most important to them.

“I am sick of waiting for a leader to come in and save us or a rich person to come in and save our state because guess what, they’re not coming in to save our state,” Hill told the audience. “They’re coming in to take advantage of our community members because we are not holding them accountable. I think we deserve better in Nevada than what we have right now.”

The commissioner further acknowledged that she doesn’t have as much money as her opponents in the race but said her grassroots campaign can win through genuine connection, care and a determination to fight for everyday Nevadans.

“I need your help. I’ve got a five-month sprint and it’s not impossible, but it’s not easy either,” Hill said to the audience. “It’s done through a movement, a people-powered movement, to really focus on our state and make us better.”

After speaking, Hill answered a wide variety of questions from attendees. Topics included big pharma and insurance campaign contributions, corporate PAC donations, access to rural health care, ensuring large corporations pay their fair share of taxes, modernizing state government, economic support for small businesses, education, fears around Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Nevada communities, infrastructure, environmental concerns and affordable housing.

“Not only was she very caring and passionate about the state and the people in it but also about the fight that it’s going to take to make it happen,” explained an attendee who preferred anonymity after the event.

Hill, a northern Nevada native, was elected to the Washoe County Commission in 2020. Hill hopes to win the Democratic primary in the governor’s race and then unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, who has announced his bid for reelection.

For more information about Alexis Hill’s campaign for governor, visit alexisfornevada.com.

