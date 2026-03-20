Candidate meet and greet plus commission debates tomorrow

The event will feature commission debates where the audience will get to ask questions.

Before the Nye County Commission District 4 and 5 debates start, an All Candidate Meet and Greet will take place with incumbents and candidates from a wide variety races. (G-CON)

Election season is moving along across the country and here in Nye County. A free event tomorrow in Pahrump will offer community members the opportunity to meet candidates from all over Nevada and get involved in local politics ahead of the primaries.

“Don’t miss your chance to become a part of the solution and a part of the political process so we can get the government that we deserve,” said Matt Sadler, chairman of Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada (G-CON) and District 5 commissioner candidate.

Tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, G-CON will be hosting an All Candidate Meet and Greet and Nye County Commission District 4 and 5 debates at Coyote’s Den, located at 3971 E. Kellogg Road.

The All Candidate Meet and Greet will kick off the event at 12 p.m. and will last until 3 p.m. During this time, attendees will have a chance to meet incumbents and candidate hopefuls from a wide variety of local, statewide and federal offices up for grabs this year. This includes the Nye County sheriff race, local judicial races, the Nye County clerk race, Nevada’s 4th Congressional District race, and many other races.

At 3:30 p.m., the Nye County Commission District 5 debate will take place and will last approximately one hour. Once the Commission District 5 debate wraps up, the Commission District 4 debate will follow, also expected to last an hour.

Questions during these debates will be asked by the audience but must be directed at all panelists on the stage and not singled out for a specific person.

“I think you get the most passionate questions from the people themselves,” Sadler told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Any Silver State candidates or incumbents running for office, regardless of party affiliation, are welcome to attend the All Candidate Meet and Greet by RSVPing with G-CON by contacting 775-382-2516 or mattsadlerfornevada@yahoo.com. Candidates are also welcome to set up a small booth or table outside the venue for free.

The debate invitation also remains open to those in the District 4 and 5 commission races, and they can RSVP through the contact information above.

For more information about Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada, visit thenevadapatriot.com and go to the G-CON tab.

Sadler would also like to give a special thanks to Sue Quale, general manager at Coyote’s Den, for her hard work in helping with tomorrow’s event.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com