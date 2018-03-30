Candidates set to take the stage at Nye GOP Debate

The 2018 election season is in full swing and residents will soon have a chance to learn about the various views of the many Republicans seeking office this year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Candidates for Nye County Commission District 2 are shown taking part in the 2016 GOP Debate. Another GOP Debate is set to take place again this year and will include not only commission candidates but those for county treasurer, district attorney and Nevada attorney general.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski is shown addressing the large crowd at one of the committee's largest functions, the Lincoln Day Dinner. Burdzinski will be the moderator at the upcoming Nye County GOP Debate.

In preparation for the Republican primary set for June 12, the Nye County Republican Central Committee, the Pahrump Valley Times and KPVM-TV have partnered to sponsor a GOP debate over the course of two days at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The first night, Friday, April 6, will feature portions specific to offices of Nye County treasurer from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Nevada attorney general from 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The following afternoon, Saturday, April 7, will feature those hoping to sit on the Nye County Commission to represent District 4 and 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. Those desiring the post of Nye County district attorney will debate from 4:15 to 5 p.m.

There are four Republicans seeking the Nye County treasurer’s office. These include current commissioner Butch Borasky, who will term out of that office at the end of the year, former Nye County Manager and current Nye County Interim Treasurer Pam Webster, John Prudhont and Mary Dawn Zlotek.

Cammy Leier, another Republican, initially filed for the office but has since withdrawn.

Wes Duncan and Craig Mueller are the two Republicans set to battle it out in the primary in the race for the Nevada attorney general’s seat.

For Nye County Commission District 4 the Republican field includes candidates Leo Blundo, Ron Boskovich, Tina Trenner and Walt Turner. Commission District 5 Republican candidates include incumbent Dan Schinhofen, Debra Strickland, Dwight Lilly and Leo Marchetti.

In the race for Nye County district attorney, incumbent Angela Bello and opponent Chris Arabia are the two Republicans voters will decide between in the primary.

Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski will open the Nye GOP Debate and introduce each candidate. He will serve as the moderator as well, timing each candidate’s answers and assuring that the debate moves along in a formal and efficient manner.

The debate will begin with opening statements from the candidates, to be limited to one minute. A question will be asked and the order in which the candidates answer will be determined by a random draw.

Each person will have up to two minutes to respond to all questions. Follow-ups and rebuttals will be permitted but these will be limited to 30 seconds. In the event that one candidate is singled out with criticism or accusations, that person will be given 15 seconds to respond. Closing statements one and a half minutes in length will conclude the debates.

Questions will be formulated by media members and may include those previously submitted by residents. Readers are welcome to submit questions for potential inclusion in the debate by emailing rhebrock@pvtimes.com with “Debate Question” in the subject line.

Once all of the prepared questions have been posed, Burdzinski will briefly open the floor to inquiries from the audience.

