Celebrate Black Friday with some fireworks!

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Under Nye County Code, Pahrump residents are not permitted to use fireworks that fly into the air unless they do so at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Fireworks are a great way to celebrate just about anything, including Black Friday and the Thanksgiving weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump has a variety of local retailers offering an assortment of fireworks, including those that can only be legally shot off at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site.

Town of Pahrump The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. in celebration of the Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend.

When people think of the fabulous spectacle of sparkling fireworks lighting up the night, there are generally two holidays that come to mind – Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve. But Thanksgiving weekend, with its array of Black Friday deals, can make just as great a time to celebrate with some explosive pyrotechnics, so long as it’s done safely and legally.

In the town of Pahrump, there are several fireworks retailers who offer all kinds of options for customers, from the safe-and-sane variety to 1.4 gram mortar shots, those that launch hundreds of feet into the air to burst into a colorful profusion of sparks. And while only safe and sane fireworks are legal to use on private property, that doesn’t mean local buyers can’t shoot off their Black Friday purchases. They simply need to head over to the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site, where they can launch their fireworks in a legal, controlled and supervised environment.

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will open just in time to cap off Black Friday, tonight, Nov. 29, just after the skies go dark. To access the site, fireworks passes are required. The cost of a pass is automatically added to any fireworks purchase in Nye County.

For those who already have some fireworks at hand, the passes can be purchased for $5 at any Nye County fireworks store.

It’s important for families to note that no more than five participants are allowed at each spot within the Fireworks Safety Site and all participants shooting off fireworks must be 18 years or older.

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is located at 3770 Fox Avenue. The site will be open Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 11 p.m. each night, weather permitting.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com