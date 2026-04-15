Sandy Valley Micro*Fest offers small-town Earth Day celebration

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The Earth Day Sandy Valley Nevada Micro*Fest will feature sing-alongs, storytelling and other fun games. (Marianne Donnelly/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Mary Beth Paladino of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society will be returning to this year's Micro*Fest to provide a presentation. (Marianne Donnelly/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Earth Day Sandy Valley Nevada Micro*Fest is returning this year on Wednesday, April 22. (Marianne Donnelly/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Earth Day Sandy Valley Nevada Micro*Fest is returning to the desert for its fifth year of fun through celebrating the planet.

“The idea is to keep the Earth Day name and the concept that the earth itself is something we should all be celebrating,” event founder and organizer Marianne Donnelly told the Pahrump Valley Times.

This year’s theme for the festival on Wednesday, April 22, will be “Let’s Play!,” a celebration of previous themes including geology, water, air and gardening. The all-ages, family-friendly event will feature sing-alongs, storytelling and other fun games.

“It’s a combination of the last four festivals plus lots of fun activities,” Donnelly enthused.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch. Benches, bathrooms and shade are available, but bringing your own lawn chair is encouraged. The festival is free to attend and will be held in Peace Park, located at 650 W. Quartz in Sandy Valley, Nevada, from 2 to 4 p.m.

“It’s micro fest with a picnic feel,” Donnelly added.

Returning presenters at this year’s festival will be Mary Beth Paladino of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society and Beth Bache, one of the original “Sandy Valley Water Warriors,” a group of residents who made headlines in the early 2000’s when fighting to keep their water from being used for nearby development projects.

The all-volunteer festival was founded in memory of Sandy Valley developers Richard and Drue Bale.

For more information about this year’s Micro*Fest, contact the event’s phone number at 702-723-0085.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com