Celebrate the shifting seasons at the Fall Fest

The Pahrump Fall Festival will open in less than a week's time and Petrack Park will be taken o ...
The Pahrump Fall Festival will open in less than a week's time and Petrack Park will be taken over by rows of vendors, live music, a car show, a rodeo and of course, the ever-popular carnival which, for the first time, will be furnished by Brown's Amusement. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
The Pahrump Fall Festival would not feel complete without some rodeo action and residents are e ...
The Pahrump Fall Festival would not feel complete without some rodeo action and residents are encouraged to get their tickets for the two nights of rowdy rodeo fun on Sept. 26 and 27. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
Taking the lead as Grand Marshal of the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade in 2024 was Ski Censke and ...
Taking the lead as Grand Marshal of the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade in 2024 was Ski Censke and residents will have to head out on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 27 to see who earned themselves that honor this year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
The 2025 Pahrump Fall Festival is set for Sept.25-28 and this huge event has something to offer ...
The 2025 Pahrump Fall Festival is set for Sept.25-28 and this huge event has something to offer just about anyone, from the rides and carnival attractions to a car show, arts and crafts exhibits, competitions and so much more. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 19, 2025 - 5:15 am
 

The seasons are shifting from scorching summer to the more mild weather of autumn and for the town of Pahrump, that means the return of one of the valley’s longstanding community traditions, the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Dating back a full six decades, the Pahrump Fall Festival was once a semi-small community gathering that centered around celebrating the harvest season and digging into some delicious barbecue. Today, it is hosted by the town and has expanded into a four-day event that is much-anticipated by thousands. And with so much to see and do, it’s no wonder the festival attracts such a massive crowd each year.

“Enjoy four days of hometown fun, kicking it off with a town parade, a large carnival with all the rides, games and entertainment for the entire family. Enjoy the rodeo and sample from all your favorite fair foods!” the town of Pahrump encourages. “Hundreds of vendors gather at the Pahrump festival. Many of the vendors sell food and beverages while others cater to arts and crafts. You can encounter everything from new gadgets to handmade gems.”

But the fun doesn’t end there. Aside from the parade, carnival, rodeo and vendors, there will be an Arts and Crafts/Food and Horticulture exhibit inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, where attendees can get an up-close view of the many winning entries, ranging from garden produce to artwork and much more.

The stage that will be erected for Fall Festival is also set to be rocking all throughout the event, with live entertainment slated for all four days. Cornhole and horseshoe tournaments are scheduled, as well, along with a series of family-friendly contests such as musical chairs and limbo. And attendees won’t want to miss out on the Roses Fall Festival Show and Shine, a car show that will feature an array of vehicles in all shapes and styles.

The Pahrump Fall Festival will take place at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 28. Carnival hours will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, noon to midnight on both Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Pahrump Fall Festival Parade is scheduled to begin its march down Highway 160 on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. and the car show is slated for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. the same day.

For more information, including a schedule of activities and entertainment, visit PahrumpNV.gov or call 775-727-2825.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

