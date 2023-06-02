Chamber’s new foundation expected to bridge gaps in community development

D0nations to its nonprofit foundation will be used to help implement the new Southwest Nye Business Development and Incubator program, among other things.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the creation of a foundation that officials believe will help improve the overall quality of life for area residents and businesses.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber Foundation hopes to see workforce, businesses and leadership grow and thrive in the Pahrump Valley.

Foundation details

“The Pahrump Valley Chamber Foundation is a 501c3 organization where all contributions are tax deductible,” according to the release. “The donations to the chamber foundation will be used to help implement the new Southwest Nye Business Development and Incubator program, which will help improve our community’s future business development and growth.”

Ongoing partnership

The funds, according to chamber officials, will also be used to create programming which will help ensure ongoing leadership development by allowing the Pahrump Valley Youth Leadership program to create a new future leadership pipeline.

“We are thrilled to be part of this new endeavor for the chamber,” chamber officials said in a release. “Having our own foundation will make it easier to obtain grants and receive contributions which will be tax deductible for our members, and allow the chamber to expand and enhance its member programming base to better meet our strategic goals.”

The release went on to state that by way of its membership, chamber officials will support and help the foundation grow for years to come.

Further, new foundation board member, Beth Lee, said the creation of the foundation has taken the chamber to another level.

“It shows the commitment of this chamber and its leadership to identify needs and gaps within our community that impact business and workforce development, but also allows the leadership to bridge those gaps,” Lee noted. “The future of Nye County and the Pahrump Valley is bright, and I am honored to be a member of this board.”

Additionally, chamber officials said they are all excited about what the foundation will do for the community and for the meaningful relationships it will create to ensure a brighter future for the Pahrump Valley and all of Nye County.

