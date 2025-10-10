Charlie Kirk memorial to be held in Pahrump on Tuesday

A National Day of Remembrance ceremony will take place on Charlie Kirk’s birthday at the Calvada Eye park.

The event will be held at the Calvada Eye park at 5:30 p.m. as part of a National Day of Remembrance. (Stacie Hiebert/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A table was set up for a vigil for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Club office Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. This Tuesday, a remembrance is set in Pahrump to commemorate Kirk's life. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, an event will be held at the Calvada Eye at 5:30 p.m. as part of a National Day of Remembrance honoring Republican activist Charlie Kirk.

“I know that this is something that has affected a lot of people in a lot of different ways,” Stacie Hiebert, one of the event’s organizers, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So, we just thought if we could bring the community together and let people see that they’re not alone, that maybe it could help someone somehow.”

The 2025 National Day of Remembrance declaration, designated on Kirk’s birthday, was approved by resolutions in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in late September, after his death.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida sponsored a resolution in the Senate, and Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana sponsored a resolution in the House. Many notable GOP congress members cosponsored the resolutions in their respective chambers including Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

“I felt it was important to honor Charlie on his birthday, also it being the Day of Remembrance,” Hiebert explained. “He was a remarkable young man who inspired many people.”

Nevada State Assemblyman and Minority Floor Leader Greg Hafen II, along with other local dignitaries, will speak at the Tuesday evening event.

“We may not see eye to eye, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t come together,” Hiebert said. “My main hope is maybe we can get some people back on track to talking instead of going straight to violence.”

Kirk, a prominent right-wing advocate, founded the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, also known as TPUSA. He was well known across social media platforms for his viral debate videos with college students across the country. Following his death, his wife, Erika Kirk, was named CEO of TPUSA.

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The suspect charged with Kirk’s murder, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson, surrendered to Utah authorities on Sept. 11 following a 33-hour manhunt.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com