Chris Lally: an independent for District 5 Nye County commissioner

The local realtor said his campaign priorities are transparency, government communication, fiscal discipline, and responsible Pahrump growth.

Chris Lally, a local Realtor and small business owner, is running for District 5 Nye County Commissioner as an independent. (Chris Lally for District 5 Commissioner)

Chris Lally, a local Realtor and small business owner, is running for District 5 Nye County commissioner, and not as a Republican or Democrat but as an independent.

“I’m not beholden to a political party. So it’s not about having a talking point or slogan. It’s really truly from the heart,” Lally told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I want to prioritize policies and ways that we can improve the town and county without having that baggage. I’m proudly independent because I feel freer as a result.”

Lally, a Pahrump resident of six years, explained that while he doesn’t have experience in elected public office, he believes his career and time in Pahrump raising a family have prepared him well for the role of county commissioner.

“Local government benefits from people who understand things like contracts, land use, fiscal implications and community concerns, and those are things I deal with on a daily basis in real estate and community involvement,” Lally explained. “Good governance comes down to disciplined, thoughtful decision-making, and that’s something I practice personally and professionally.”

Lally said the idea to seek political office began with him raising his family in Pahrump and not seeing positive change or growth in the community. Lally added that alongside that initial reason, he also then started to feel a lack of communication from local government.

“I think there’s a growing disconnect between residents and county decision-making,” Lally added.

When speaking about his election campaign, Lally highlighted transparency and communication, maintaining fiscal discipline, and ensuring responsible growth for Pahrump as top priorities in his bid for the Nye County Commission.

“I think we can have some steady, responsible and sustainable growth here in town without it then becoming Las Vegas Part Two … I do feel we could provide folks with a little more of what they need … I don’t think that has to translate into having a second Walmart out here. I don’t think anybody wants to see that. But it doesn’t mean having some conveniences that not only improve quality of life, but also public safety,” Lally elaborated.

For more information about Chris Lally’s bid for District 5 Nye County commissioner, visit chrislallydistrict5.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com