Christmas tree cutting permits now on sale

Officials from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Headquarters recently announced that Silver State residents can now purchase Christmas tree cutting permits for National Forest System lands.

The areas include the Austin-Tonopah, Ely, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains and the Jarbidge Ranger districts.

The permits are available for purchase in person or by phone according to the headquarters news release.

“The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has a long history of welcoming holiday visitors into the forest to cut their own Christmas trees,” said Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield. “This is a generational tradition for many families and may be a new experience for those who are just getting acquainted with the program. Either way, it is a special way for the public to connect with and create memories within their local national forest.”

Families, businesses

The release went on to say that the U.S. Forest Service Christmas Tree Program is designed for families, businesses, and institutions wishing to cut their own trees for decorating. The non-refundable permits are issued on a first-come, first- serve basis for $5 each with a limit of five trees per household and are only valid through Dec. 25, 2024.

Restricted areas

The release also noted that each permit is valid for the cutting of one tree on lands managed by the Ranger District from which the permit was purchased.

A map, cutting rules and regulations are included with the permit, however, it does not authorize cutting on private, state, or other federal lands.

Christmas trees also cannot be harvested within developed campgrounds, administrative sites, or designated wilderness areas.

No topping

Additionally, officials cautioned that the topping of Christmas trees has resulted in serious problems in previous years by those who leave high tree stumps behind.

“Please ensure that the maximum height of the stump left behind is no taller than six inches above bare soil with no live branches left on the stump,” the agency stated. “Remember, the topping of trees is not permitted.”

Further, the agency stated that those who purchase a Christmas tree permit in person, should make sure the adhesive tag is attached securely to the tree, to make it visible during transportation.

“If you purchased your permit through Recreation.gov, a copy of the permit is required to be placed visibly on your vehicle dashboard,” officials said.

Safety tips

“Keep your family and your own safety in mind as you head out to look for a Christmas tree on National Forest lands,” said Stansfield. “Dress warmly and bring along a saw, shovel, map, snacks and water. Also make sure relatives or friends know where you are going and when to expect you home.”

Other tips include:

■ Harvesting the tree before snowfall usually means better access on forest roads.

■ High-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicles and traction devices are especially recommended when driving on mountain roads during wintertime.

■ Vehicles with inadequate tires or no chains have caused extensive problems in the past, blocking roads and preventing other drivers from being able to enter or leave the cutting areas.

“Remember, most forest roads are not plowed in the winter, so leave early in the day to allow for maximum daylight,” officials urge. “Be prepared for unpredictable weather, check road conditions before leaving, and always use caution when emerging onto main roads.”

Each holiday season, Christmas tree permits go on sale several weeks before in-person or by phone.

Officials said it’s important to read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit.

■ Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

■ Be aware that if purchasing through Recreation.gov there will be an additional fee of $2.50 per transaction.

■ For permit details, maps, current vendor list, and types of trees that may be cut, visit: http://bit.ly HTNFChristmasTreePermit.

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/.

