Clean Up Pahrump® encouraging others to Adopt-a-Highway

The stark yet pristine beauty of the desert is something many can appreciate but the sight of litter alongside roadways and scattered across the landscape does nothing to add to that beauty.

The discarded garbage of those with no apparent regard for the splendor of the environment not only mars the natural vistas but it also gives the community an unattractively untidy appearance. As lovers of both the desert and the town itself, the members of Clean Up Pahrump® come together nearly every week to battle this ever-present problem and they are continuously urging others to do the same.

And with its own results as evidence, the group is proving that it doesn’t take an enormous dedication of time to make a difference, either. In just a couple of hours per week, Clean Up Pahrump® regularly removes several hundred – if not over a thousand - pounds of refuse left behind by the irresponsible.

It all started over seven years ago when Faith Muello moved to the Pahrump Valley and began collecting trash she was dismayed to find as she adventured in the desert with her horse, Beamer. Gathering others to the cause, she eventually established Clean Up Pahrump®, which is now the first official Southern Nevada Chapter of the nonprofit Desert Pigs. In the beginning, the volunteers would come together every Saturday morning for one hour of concerted effort in a specific location but now the group has grown to include two weekly pushes.

In 2023, Clean Up Pahrump® launched its own Adopt-A-Highway effort and to date, the group has adopted four sections of highway in the valley. These include Highway 372 from Bolling Road to Linda Street, Highway 160 north from Gravel Pit Road to 775 Realty [mile markers 6-8], Highway 160 north from Taco Bell to Irene Street [mile markers 10-12] and Highway 160 south from Irene Street to Wells Fargo [mile markers 12-10].

“For 2024, we held 18 NDOT [Nevada Dept. of Transportation] clean-ups, equating to 226 volunteer hours, 211 orange bags filled and a lot of piles and tires,” Cheryl Varkalis, Adopt-A-Highway coordinator for Clean Up Pahrump®, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’ll continue cleaning NDOT sections on Wednesdays, as weather permits. NDOT provides the orange trash bags, safety vests and hats. Participants for NDOT clean-ups must be over 18 and sign annual waivers.”

There are many sections of highway, both 160 and 372, that could use their own adopters. Clean Up Pahrump® is hoping that getting the word out will generate interest from more businesses, organizations and entities looking to make a positive impact on their community.

“The program was established in 1990 to allow nonpolitical organizations, corporations, volunteer groups and individuals to participate in maintaining and enhancing Nevada’s highways through community service at no cost to the group,” NDOT details of Adopt-a-Highway. “The program recognizes participants with commemorative signs installed at the adopted section of highway. The program is intended and designed to be fun and educational; promote civic responsibility, community spirit and camaraderie; and provide an opportunity to accomplish something worthwhile…”

Of course, Clean Up Pahrump® could use additional volunteers for its own efforts, too, and youngsters are permitted to take part in all of the organization’s activities outside of Adopt-a-Highway.

“Come join us. Get some exercise, make friends and do something good for your community!” the group encourages. “When you come, please bring plenty of fluids, sun protection and no politics! We will supply the rest!”

For those who may not be physically able to pick up trash, there are still volunteer opportunities, with the Clean Up Pahrump® website noting, “We welcome all volunteers. We can always use folks to help lead the clean-ups, check folks in/out and hand out supplies as needed during the clean-up events. Donations are always appreciated as well. You can donate your time helping at scheduled clean-up events, donate clean-up supplies, raffle items or monetary donations.”

To learn more about the group’s efforts or to sign up for notifications about its upcoming cleaning days, visit CleanUpPahrump.org or call 775-419-6123.

For more information on the Adopt-a-Highway program call 702-385-6582.

Huge town-wide clean-up on Saturday

Clean Up Pahrump® is partnering with the LDS Church for a community-wide clean-up tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 8.

There are multiple clean-up locations to be targeted and anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to join in. Volunteers will be gathering at the LDS Church at 921 Wilson Road. All volunteers will be required to sign in.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with deployment to clean-up spots set for between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m.