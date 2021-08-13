Commercial truck drops its load onto Highway 372

No injuries were reported after the driver of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck spilled its load while trying to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 at Blagg Road, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Northbound Blagg Road was shut down for more than two hours after a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck overturned while driving through the roundabout at Highway 372 on Monday. No injuries were reported.

The load was being transported to the Mesquite Avenue landfill in a 20-foot trailer which contained what appeared to be strewn debris from last month’s storms.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary units were summoned to handle traffic control as additional Pahrump Valley Disposal crews arrived to clean up the scene.

Authorities have not said how or why the vehicle overturned.

Northbound Blagg Road was shut down to motorists for more than two hours.

