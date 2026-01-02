Community and celebration embrace the spirit of Christmas Eve

Local Elvis impersonator Johnny V has become a traditional part of the Community Christmas Eve Dinner celebrations, serenading the crowd as they enjoy their meal. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was all abuzz with the delights of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 24 as people gathered to celebrate at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, the Community Christmas Eve Dinner offered residents and visitors of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to enjoy a free holiday meal amid an atmosphere of community camaraderie, along with some entertainment from local Elvis impersonator Johnny V. Though Christmas Eve is always the busiest day of the year for Santa Claus, he managed to carve out some time to visit the valley that afternoon and attendees were able to meet-and-greet with the man of the season, with some special gifts available for the youngsters, too.

With so much warmth and joy to be had, the Community Christmas Eve Dinner was declared another rousing triumph, leaving event organizers utterly delighted with the result.

“The event was a wonderful success once again this year,” Pahrump Holiday Task Force leader Linda Wright-Smith enthused. “We had about 60 volunteers come out to lend a hand and were able to serve around 650 meals!”

In addition to devouring a completely free dinner consisting of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, veggies and rolls, plus pie for dessert, Community Christmas Eve Dinner-goers were able to pop into the Community Coat Room, as well, where they could pick out some winter-weather items to help keep warm this season. Thanks to the donations of jackets, scarves, gloves and more that came in the weeks running up to the event, no one in need had to leave the Community Christmas Eve Dinner without something cozy to wrap up in.

“We were able to help a lot of community members with coats and jackets this year,” Wright-Smith remarked, noting, “We even had some items left and we will share the box that was left with Amargosa families.”

The task force may head up the Community Christmas Eve Dinner but they never take on the challenge without the help of many others, a combined effort that makes the whole thing work.

“We wish to thank the following for coming out to help us with the Christmas Eve Dinner,” Wright-Smith said. “Sheriff Joe McGill and Tammy McGill from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office; Ms. Senior Golden Years; the Nevada Silver Tappers; Nye County Indivisible Prickly Pears; Dr. Tom Waters; our Elvis entertainer Johnny Verhagen; the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley and Key Club; Sleep in Heavenly Peace; Fifth Judicial District Drug Court; The Avery Project; our Pahrump Holiday Task Force members; and all of the other wonderful volunteers.

“Now to our wonderful donors, who we are grateful to have help us put on these events for the community: Living Free Health and Fitness; Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II; the Kiwanis Club; Valley Electric Association; the NyE Community Coalition; Joe’s Sanitation; the Prickly Pears; and Saddle West Hotel, Casino and RV Resort,” she continued. “A special thank you to Desert View Hospital for their incredible donation of $5,000. It was truly amazing and we greatly appreciate it,” Wright-Smith added, noting that this funding, as with all other money that makes its way to the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, will be used to support the continuation of the task force’s quarterly holiday celebrations.

“Thanks to everyone for coming out to our events,” Wright-Smith concluded. “Happy New Year!”

Anyone interested in joining the Pahrump Holiday Task Force or learning more about the group can email PahrumpHoliday TaskForce@gmail.com

