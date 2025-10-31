Community development planned for the old Binion Ranch

The old Binion Ranch, sandwiched between Basin Avenue to the north and Wilson Road to the south, was purchased by MACKK LLC in 2022 and the company is now looking to develop it into a large, master planned community. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The large swathe of land in the center of town known as the old Binion Ranch may one day become a large-scale development, with MACKK LLC signaling its intent to transform the vacant land into a mixed-use community comprised of single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial buildings.

“This is approximately 139 acres. It’s situated north of Wilson Road and south of Basin Avenue,” Mark Mulhall of Kaempher and Crowell, agents for MACKK LLC, explained for the Nye County Commission during its Oct. 21 meeting. “We’re seeking a Master Plan Amendment to [change the zone to] Specific Plan of Development, which will subject it to a development agreement, which will come before you all and will be subject to negotiation… At this time, this is the initial step.”

As detailed in a justification letter from Kaempher and Crowell, the project is slated to include 830 units, including both single- and multi-family homes, bringing the potential dwelling unit count to 1,767. In addition, the project would incorporate between 25,000 and 150,000 square feet of commercial space.

“The single-family residential will occupy the south and western portions of the property. The mixed-use and commercial developments will occupy the northeastern portion of the property,” the letter delineates.

The topic of housing developments is one that often draws strong opinions on either side. Many residents have expressed their concerns about the effect continued large-scale subdivision construction could have on Pahrump’s sole-source aquifer while others cite concerns about increased strain on local infrastructure and public resources. Some, however, feel the valley is in need of new housing options, specifically those that are affordable for the everyday person - something that commission chair Ron Boskovich highlighted.

“This would directly help some of that,” Boskovich stated.

Commissioner Bruce Jabbour then turned to Mulhall to confirm that the developers would be open to provide work-force affordable housing in its development.

“Nowhere in here does it read ‘affordable housing,’” Jabbour remarked. “So, I am hoping you’ll be realistic and bring that to the table as well, when you sit down with your development agreement. Are you willing to commit to that?”

“Yes, we’re certainly willing to commit to that,” Mulhall replied. “The intention behind this concept is work-force housing, with the commercial component to allow for both work and living space for the community, for young families and workers alike.”

Commissioner Debra Strickland said in her view, the proposed community development would be the highest and best use for the property.

“We have the opportunity to have a development that’s going to suit some of our commercial needs. It’s phenomenal that we’re in this position,” Strickland stated. “If Nye County had acquired this property when we talked about it, we would be doing the same thing.”

As for commissioner Ian Bayne, he said he was amenable to the idea of seeing the land developed because as it sits today, it’s a magnet for criminal activity.

“Right now, this area is pretty much a perpetual crime scene,” Bayne asserted. “I am very open to doing something other than providing a home for criminals, which is what the property is doing now – through no fault of the owner.”

That didn’t mean Bayne was without reservations, though. He said he was concerned about the proposed density of the housing but as was reiterated several times that afternoon, the zone change and tentative plan under consideration would not solidify the specifics of the development.

“And keep this in mind – this will have a development agreement, all of the details and all of the issues and concerns that this board has and the public has would be hammered out during that process,” Boskovich assured.

Commissioner John Koenig made the motion to approve the zone change and tentative planned unit development. Strickland provided a second and the motion passed with all in favor.

