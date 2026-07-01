Community donations help grow Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor program

Pahrump’s Big Brother Big Sisters of Southern Nevada Program and Community Outreach Manager Maya Khandpur says one Big/Little pair are matched and two more are ready to start in July. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This month, Big Brother Big Sisters of Southern Nevada (BBBS) began to expand the reach of their peer support program in Pahrump.

The BBBS mentoring program matches carefully screened and vetted volunteer mentors — “Bigs” — with children ages 6 to 15, known as “Littles,” who share similar interests. These matches often support kids from single-parent families in lower-to-middle income households. Their mission is to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”

For over 120 years, this one-on-one mentorship program for at-risk youth has shown greater educational and personal relationship success, higher confidence and avoidance of risky behavior with volunteer mentors spending just a few hours a month.

Maya Khandpur, Pahrump’s BBBS Program and Community Outreach Manager, has one matched “Big” and Little” pair, with two more ready to start in July. Aside from the traditional one-on-one mentoring program, Khandpur is looking to start their site-based program at the beginning of the school year, which utilizes not only community volunteers, but also high school kids as “Bigs” spending 1 to 2 hours a week with their “Littles” at a chosen school.

She mentioned that the newly authorized Pahrump Valley Academy charter school (PVA) has reached out to BBBS about their site-based program. Although, Khandpur has yet to meet with the PVA, “We’re hoping to make PVA a site where we can have students, who can be identified by their teachers, [and] who might be needing that extra support outside of their classroom, and doing our side-base program out of there.”

The organization is looking for community support through contributions of clothing, toys, games, books or small household items laying around the house or taking up space in the garage, that might be considered for donation.

Khandpur states that donating unwanted items is easy by either calling or going online, and arranging for a pick-up time. “…and from there, they’ll come and collect your things right from your driveway,” says Khandpur, “…making it as convenient as possible.”

She further specifies that BBBS isn’t taking large appliances, furniture, TVs or computers. “If we get games, we can use them here in the office [in Pahrump], and for the kids to do their activities with their volunteer.” Khandpur continues, “When it comes to clothing…when winter comes up, some kids need coats, mittens and socks.”

To donate unwanted items, visit donatelasvegas.com or call (702) 222-9000. For more information on how to make a monetary donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada, visit their website at bbbsn.org. For interest in becoming a mentor or signing up a child to be mentored, call or text Maya Khandur at (775) 298-5333, or email her at mkhandpur@bbbsn.org.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.