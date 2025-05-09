85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Community invited to enjoy a “Cup of Joe” with Sheriff Joe McGill

Nye County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Sheriff Joe McGill is holding a "Coffee with the Sheri ...
Nye County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Sheriff Joe McGill is holding a "Coffee with the Sheriff" event on Saturday, May 10, at Our Place, located at 1401 S. Highway 160 at 8:30 am.
More Stories
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans second baseman Tony Whitney tags a Virgin Valley runn ...
Trojans cruise past Bulldogs to advance in 3A South Regional playoffs
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza took place over the first weekend ...
Weekend weather impacts Wild West Extravaganza
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Homeless members of the community often stay at locatio ...
New law aimed at the homeless
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was packed with ladies dressed ...
PHOTOS: A lovely day for a ladies’ tea
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 9, 2025 - 4:51 am
 

Here’s an opportunity to sit and chat with Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and a few other deputies on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to be held at Our Place coffeehouse at 1401 S. Highway 160 on Saturday morning, May 10 at 8:30 a.m.

“It’s a great way to enjoy good conversation, and a chance to connect with your local law enforcement,” McGill said. “Coffee will be available for purchase, so we’d like to invite the public out to come grab a cup and chat in a relaxed setting.”

McGill said that residents are free to ask questions, share their thoughts or just stop by to say hello.

“Due to our schedules, the sheriff’s office does not normally have the time to sit and talk with citizens to hear their concerns about what’s going on in the community,” he noted. “These coffee chats provide the perfect setting to do just that. We are open to listen to what members of the community have on their minds, as well as sharing our own thoughts in a nice setting at Our Place.”

Though nothing is set in stone as far as regular caffeinated meetings, the sheriff’s office has previously held the coffee chats with the public, and McGill said he is looking forward to this Saturday’s event.

“Stop by and say hello, we’d love to see you there,” he said.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Homeless members of the community often stay at locatio ...
New law aimed at the homeless
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A new town ordinance outlaws homeless camps in public spaces such as parks and sidewalks.

Nye County Animal Shelter The Bissell Foundation Empty the Shelters pet adoption campaign retu ...
Empty the Shelters event underway in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Annual animal adoption event supported by the Bissell Pet Foundation aims to help animals find their forever homes.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
Michele Fiore suspension may be upheld despite Trump pardon
By Noble Brigham Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has indicated it may continue to suspend her from her Pahrump justice of the peace position, despite the pardon.