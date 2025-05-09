Community invited to enjoy a “Cup of Joe” with Sheriff Joe McGill

Nye County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Sheriff Joe McGill is holding a "Coffee with the Sheriff" event on Saturday, May 10, at Our Place, located at 1401 S. Highway 160 at 8:30 am.

Here’s an opportunity to sit and chat with Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and a few other deputies on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to be held at Our Place coffeehouse at 1401 S. Highway 160 on Saturday morning, May 10 at 8:30 a.m.

“It’s a great way to enjoy good conversation, and a chance to connect with your local law enforcement,” McGill said. “Coffee will be available for purchase, so we’d like to invite the public out to come grab a cup and chat in a relaxed setting.”

McGill said that residents are free to ask questions, share their thoughts or just stop by to say hello.

“Due to our schedules, the sheriff’s office does not normally have the time to sit and talk with citizens to hear their concerns about what’s going on in the community,” he noted. “These coffee chats provide the perfect setting to do just that. We are open to listen to what members of the community have on their minds, as well as sharing our own thoughts in a nice setting at Our Place.”

Though nothing is set in stone as far as regular caffeinated meetings, the sheriff’s office has previously held the coffee chats with the public, and McGill said he is looking forward to this Saturday’s event.

“Stop by and say hello, we’d love to see you there,” he said.