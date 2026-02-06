Confirmed case of equine infectious anemia in Nye County

The Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of equine infectious anemia in a horse this week and is encouraging equine owners to follow best safety practices.

Earlier this week, the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) confirmed the finding of equine infectious anemia (EIA) in a Nye County horse.

“We are working closely with the veterinarians in the area to address the situation and protect Nevada’s animals,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Peter Rolfe in the press release.

EIA is transmitted in equines through blood contact and cannot be transferred through sneezes, coughs or any other normal contact. Symptoms of EIA include weakness, fever, swelling, low red blood cell count, and irregular heartbeat.

“Equine species, including horses, donkeys and mules, are required to have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and submit proof of a negative EIA test within 12 months prior to entry as part of Nevada’s entry requirements,” explained the press release. “Negative EIA tests are required for movement between all states and the U.S. Department of Agriculture lists EIA requirements for importation into the U.S.”

EIA cannot be transmitted to humans and is not a public health risk, according to the press release. Information regarding the location of the confirmed case cannot be released because of Nevada Revised Statute 571.160. EIA is a reportable disease that requires veterinarians to notify the NDA if found.

“A quarantine has been issued for the facility and exposed horses,” the press release said about the case in Nye County.

The press release urged horse owners to use these best safety practices to minimize the chances of infectious diseases being transferred:

■ Never share equipment between horses. Single-use medical equipment such as needles, syringes, and IV lines should never be re-used, and should never be shared between different horses. Dental tools and other instruments should be fully sterilized between horses.

■ Practice good fly control by keeping stalls dry, removing standing water, managing manure, and using fly deterrents and repellents.

■ Horses should have a routine testing schedule for EIA and should be tested prior to attending events.

■ Test horses at the time of purchase examination. Work with a veterinarian on a quarantine and/or retesting protocol prior to introducing a new horse to current horses. Before purchasing, get as much background information on the horse including any domestic or international travel or importation.

■ Any horses entering the U.S. from other countries require testing and quarantine prior to entry.

For more information about reporting a sick horse and to learn more about the NDA, visit agri.nv.gov.

