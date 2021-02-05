Conine hosting virtual series to honor Black History Month

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine will host a virtual event series in recognition of Black History Month featuring interviews with influential and inspiring African-American leaders from across the state.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The series will feature candid conversations moderated by Conine featuring state Attorney General Aaron Ford, Judge Tierra Jones, Dr. Angie Taylor, former Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and former firefighter and small business owner Trina Jiles. The events are free and open to the public.

At 3 p.m. today, Conine will interview Ford, the first African-American attorney general for the state of Nevada. Ford will talk about his educational journey and his career path from math teacher to majority leader in the state Senate to Nevada’s 34th attorney general. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bS7XlpmtQaaCBk206uMzQQ

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, the series will feature Jones, the first female African-American district court judge in Nevada. Jones, will discuss her journey from Hawthorne to the University of Nevada, Reno to Boyd School of Law. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J32D4Ds2TqOgu3pO-81JwQ

Taylor, the first African-American to serve on Washoe County School District’s Board of Trustees, will be the guest at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ql8ihZKGR7mW8rgbHcvSyQ

Weekly, chief of staff and chief diversity officer for the College of Southern Nevada, will be the guest at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Weekly spent 13 years on the Clark County Commission, representing District D. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_liH40lDMQJOtbb1mTpiI3A

The series will conclude at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, with Jiles, the first female African-American firefighter in Nevada and now owner of Gritz Cafe in Las Vegas. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r0wBoJilQ6WU5e9ifT-DEw

For questions, contact collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov