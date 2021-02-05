40°F
News

Conine hosting virtual series to honor Black History Month

Staff Report
February 5, 2021 - 12:36 am
 
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to he ...
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to help the public with housing stability amid the COVID-19 public health crisis at a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine will host a virtual event series in recognition of Black History Month featuring interviews with influential and inspiring African-American leaders from across the state.

The series will feature candid conversations moderated by Conine featuring state Attorney General Aaron Ford, Judge Tierra Jones, Dr. Angie Taylor, former Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and former firefighter and small business owner Trina Jiles. The events are free and open to the public.

At 3 p.m. today, Conine will interview Ford, the first African-American attorney general for the state of Nevada. Ford will talk about his educational journey and his career path from math teacher to majority leader in the state Senate to Nevada’s 34th attorney general. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bS7XlpmtQaaCBk206uMzQQ

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, the series will feature Jones, the first female African-American district court judge in Nevada. Jones, will discuss her journey from Hawthorne to the University of Nevada, Reno to Boyd School of Law. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J32D4Ds2TqOgu3pO-81JwQ

Taylor, the first African-American to serve on Washoe County School District’s Board of Trustees, will be the guest at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ql8ihZKGR7mW8rgbHcvSyQ

Weekly, chief of staff and chief diversity officer for the College of Southern Nevada, will be the guest at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Weekly spent 13 years on the Clark County Commission, representing District D. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_liH40lDMQJOtbb1mTpiI3A

The series will conclude at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, with Jiles, the first female African-American firefighter in Nevada and now owner of Gritz Cafe in Las Vegas. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r0wBoJilQ6WU5e9ifT-DEw

For questions, contact collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov

Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Tasey Shaul, student nurse at Roseman University of He ...
State officials cite increases in vaccine doses distributed
Staff Report

After trailing most of the nation in vaccine doses administered during the first weeks since the vaccines’ approval, Nevada is now leading the region, competing against states such as California and Arizona, officials said Wednesday at the daily briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the BITD Vegas to Reno race w ...
Beatty says off-road race road reclamation lacking
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some Beatty residents and officials are unhappy, as has often been the case in the past, with the road reclamation efforts following off-road races in August 2020 and January 2021. Now, they are pleading for something to be done about it.

A business at 5588 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 130, in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. A Las ...
CARES Act fraud likely spurred spike in criminal cases
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Small Business Administration has referred more criminal cases — including two from Nevada — to federal prosecutors in 2020 than in any year during the past two decades.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The proposed mine would consist of a sluice recovery plant ...
BLM seeks comments on Goldfield Basin Project
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office is asking the public to review and provide comment on a draft environmental assessment for Beach Mining LLC’s proposed Goldfield Basin Project, a placer gold mine located in Lida Valley, approximately 15 miles south of Goldfield.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
Case closed for Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo responded on Wednesday to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office declining to file charges over allegations of misconduct of a public officer, among other accusations.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Dr. Christina Madison, associate professor of pharmacy ...
Nevada sees 5th straight day of fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Thursday reported 889 new coronavirus cases and 51 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Thinkstock
Rosen reintroduces bills targeting rural health care
Staff Report

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced the reintroduction of the Improving Access to Health Care in Rural and Underserved Areas Act and the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act Thursday, bills aimed at supporting health care in rural and underserved areas.

Karmin Greber
Tonopah is Home: Karmin Greber
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Karmin Greber’s planned stop for the summer in Tonopah led to a stay of over three decades—one that has included countless acts of community service to the town of Tonopah.