Conoco now hiring

The new Kingdom Corner is taking shape at Highway 160 and Homestead Road.

The Kingdom Corner Convenience Store project consists of approximately 3.5 acres of land, with a new gas station currently under construction. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

One of the valley's busiest intersections will soon be home to yet another gas station, with the new Kingdom Corner set to feature Conoco fuel. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Las Vegas Petroleum is now looking to hire at its new Conoco fuel station in Pahrump, which is being built as part of the new Kingdom Corner at the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

In the summer of 2024, developers signaled their intent to transform the empty land at the southwestern corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road into a new commercial subdivision called Kingdom Corner and one year later, the project was underway. Following several months of construction, a new gas station is taking shape and fuel company Las Vegas Petroleum is now seeking applicants to fill its employee roster.

“Las Vegas Petroleum operates a chain of travel centers, providing essential services to travelers and locals alike. We are looking for dedicated individuals to join our team, especially during our critical graveyard shifts,” the company’s hiring portal states.

The new gas station will offer Conoco fuel to its customers, along with a convenience store. It is listed on Conoco’s website as a future Fuel Bros.

There are several positions available, including full-time salaried store manager and full-time salaried assistant manager, as well as full-time hourly shift lead. There are also opportunities for full-time/part-time graveyard cashiers, swing cashiers and morning cashiers.

Pay starts at $14 to $15 per hour for morning or swing shift cashiers and $16 to $17 for graveyard and shift leads, with no specific compensation amount listed for the manager and assistant manager positions.

For cashiers, there are no education or experience requirements, although previous experience is a plus. Shift leads and assistant managers must have a high school diploma or equivalent and at least one year experience in retail or convenience store setting. Managers must have at least two years’ experience and a high school diploma or equivalent, though a Bachelor’s Degree in business or a related field is preferred.

All applicants must be 21 years of age or older and must have a valid form of ID as well as a valid health card and TAM (Techniques in Alcohol Management) card.

Residents can apply online at tinyurl.com/bncsc96u by scrolling down to the magnifying glass and searching for Pahrump.

Applications and a full list of the requirements, as well as job summary and key responsibilities, are also available online.

Background on the property

Kingdom Corner, alternatively called Kingdom Station, sits at 2310 S. Highway 160, on the property that once housed the infamous Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club and its iconic white castle.

However, that business was closed in 2014 and the castle-like structure – considered an eyesore by many - sat vacant for years until in 2019 it was finally demolished.

New property owners GNSL Pahrump LLC then approached the Nye County Commission in July 2024 about developing the property by combining five parcels into a 3.57-acre lot. That tentative subdivision map was followed in March 2025 with a final subdivision map and construction started not long afterward.

As part of the approval for the final commercial subdivision map, the county set several special conditions. One, special condition 11, requires the developer to remove all existing billboards on the subject project by no later than five years following the date of recording of the final map or at the issuance of each building permit, whichever occurs first. With construction starting several months ago, those billboards are now mere stumps.

