County and community collaborate on drift fence repair

The drift fence that helps direct wild horses and burros away from the busy highway in the north end of town is in need of regular repair and volunteers hit the desert last Saturday to take on the task. (Southwestern Wilds)

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, volunteers from C&R Yard Services and members of Southwestern Wilds discuss the repair of the drift fence east of Highway 160 during an event held last weekend. (Southwestern Wilds)

A drift fence consisting of posts and barbed wire is a key part of protecting both drivers and wild equines from tragic crashes and many people came together to help repair that fence last Saturday. (Southwestern Wilds)

Southwestern Wilds board member Terry Sanders welcomed volunteers at the Feb. 28 drift fence repair event, where they were signed-in before heading out to work. (Southwestern Wilds)

Southwestern Wilds is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and advocating for wild horses and burros. This February, the group partnered with Nye County officials, local businesses and animal-loving volunteers to tackle a project involving repair of a drift fence on the north side of the valley. (Southwestern Wilds)

On Saturday, Feb. 28, volunteers came together to repair fencing running along the northern end of the valley that is intended to help keep wild horses and burros off of the highway, thereby protecting both horses and the public. (Southwestern Wilds)

On the far northern end of the Pahrump Valley, east of Highway 160, there is a line of drift fencing roughly six miles in length that acts as a barrier between the wild horses and burros that roam the area and the constant traffic on the highway.

But when stormwater rushes off the mountains to dislodge fence posts and create gaps, the usefulness of that fencing is largely eliminated.

That’s why repairing it is so crucial and this past Saturday, many area officials and residents collaborated to work on fixing that fence so that its purpose is preserved.

“In a powerful show of unity and grassroots action, community leaders, county officials, local businesses and more than two dozen volunteers gathered on the north end of Highway 160 to repair critical drift fencing designed to protect local wild horses and burros from deadly vehicle strikes,” Southwestern Wilds Vice President Vanessa Fernandez told the Pahrump Valley Times following the February 28 repair event. “The fencing is more than a boundary line; it is a life-saving barrier. The repaired drift fence helps guide wild horses and burros away from the roadway and back toward safer mountain terrain. With multiple vehicle strikes and tragic fatalities occurring in recent years, infrastructure solutions like this are both urgent and necessary.”

The fencing project was led by Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland, who has done this same work before and is passionate about keeping the fence in good repair. Other county officials giving their time and heart to the project included Nye County Commissioner John Koenig, as well as Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and his wife, Tammy. Members of Nye County Public Works and other county departments jumped in to volunteer, too, using their personal time to help the cause.

“Taking point on volunteer coordination was Southwestern Wilds, which mobilized more than 25 dedicated volunteers for the project,” Fernandez detailed. “Our board members, Terry and Nancy Sanders, managed the sign-in table, ensuring organization and accountability throughout the day. President Vickey Balint, myself and board member Renee Lee Jones worked tirelessly on-site. George Wehrly served as project manager, leading the effort efficiently and keeping the team organized from start to finish.

“Community partners also stepped up in a meaningful way,” she continued. “C&R Yard Service contributed their support with the necessary tools to get the job done right, even bringing our youngest volunteers of the day, 16-year-old Caleb Rothgeb and 17-year-old Hayden Jones - and they worked hard beside us. Tammy Engel with Friends of Nye County Sheriff’s Office was present in solidarity for the cause. Rene Morales of Morales Construction provided the equipment necessary to set fence posts securely and safely, a crucial component to completing the repairs properly.

“Adding to the spirit of generosity, Domino’s Pizza, coordinated locally by CJ Plunkett, donated pizza to all volunteers working on the project. The donation was deeply appreciated and helped fuel a long day of labor under the Nevada sun,” Fernandez added. “Thank you to everyone! And a big thanks to Anthony Roberts at KPVM, as well as Eddie O’Brien from Pahrump News for their support and spreading the word, and to the Pahrump Valley Times as well.”

This is just the first of what is hoped to be many collaborative efforts between county officials, Southwestern Wilds and the public.

“When elected officials, law enforcement, public works, local businesses, nonprofits and volunteers come together, real change happens,” Southwestern Wilds noted. “The day was marked not only by hard work but by unity, gratitude and a shared commitment to protecting Pahrump’s wild horses and burros. It was a reminder that safeguarding these animals is truly a community responsibility and on this day, that responsibility was embraced by many.”

For more information on Southwestern Wilds’ activities, visit SouthwesternWilds.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

New county committee on horse safety forming

This January, Nye County Commissioners Ian Bayne and Bruce Jabbour hosted a community forum on wild horse safety, aiming to reduce the instances of car-versus-equine crashes and related deaths.

The forum was well-attended and full of ideas, which will now be discussed in depth by a new county committee forming just for that purpose.

At its Tuesday, March 3 meeting, the Nye County Commission authorized the formation of that new group and Bayne is actively seeking residents who want to get involved.

"Anyone wishing to be a part of this group may email me at ILBayne@NyeCountyNV.gov," Bayne announced on his commissioner Facebook page the following day.