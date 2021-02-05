64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend

Staff Report
February 5, 2021 - 1:41 pm
 

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Peek was joined by Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness, at the briefing, where it was disclosed that the COVID-19 test positivity rate for the past 14 days is 16.3%, continuing a slow but somewhat steady drop in recent days. The 14-day rolling average of daily cases is now 812.

The officials reminded Nevadans that the COVID-19 vaccine call center is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days per week at 800-401-0946. Residents can access county-specific updates on the vaccine, and, if one is available, the call center can assist individuals booking an appointment to receive a shot. The information is also available on NVCOVIDFighter.org, and officials continue to encourage Nevadans to make appointments online, if possible.

Peek and McDaniel reminded residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published guidance on safer ways to watch the Super Bowl, stressing wearing masks, social distancing and being outdoors if gathering with people who do not live with you.

As of Thursday, 319,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to NV WebIZ, Peek and McDaniel said, and more than 56,000 second doses have been administered.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church submitted a pre-appli ...
Coronavirus block grant proposals presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is in the midst of another Community Development Block Grant process, this time with the grant program focusing solely on projects that are specific to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Buffalo chicken wings are a tradition paired ...
Get a leg up on your game day party
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fun fact – next to Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the second biggest food holiday. When it comes to the Super Bowl, some foods are just traditional, like Buffalo chicken wings. But I’m going to be bold and suggest we ditch the chicken wings this year and swap in chicken legs. What?

Photo courtesy of BLM Alan Shepherd was recently named as the new deputy state director for res ...
BLM names new deputy state director for Nevada
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There’s a new deputy state director for resources, lands and planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Unlikely Nevada will have enough vaccine for near future

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of Bell Vista Avenue traveling west from Highway 160. ...
Bell Vista shortlisted for improvement grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Bell Vista Avenue and Bell Vista Road, also known as the Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, have been shortlisted for a federal grant program that would provide millions of dollars in improvements to roughly 20 miles of deteriorating roadway and the public is encouraged to provide its thoughts on the proposed project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont
Nye County released from fiscal watch
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After two years of hard work and intense scrutiny of its books, which resulted in the reorganization of the way the county handles portions of its finances and operates certain departments, Nye County has officially been released from fiscal watch.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UM ...
Hwy 372 shut down after motorcycle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma following a collision along Highway 372 at West Street, just before 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.