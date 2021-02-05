COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Peek was joined by Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness, at the briefing, where it was disclosed that the COVID-19 test positivity rate for the past 14 days is 16.3%, continuing a slow but somewhat steady drop in recent days. The 14-day rolling average of daily cases is now 812.

The officials reminded Nevadans that the COVID-19 vaccine call center is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days per week at 800-401-0946. Residents can access county-specific updates on the vaccine, and, if one is available, the call center can assist individuals booking an appointment to receive a shot. The information is also available on NVCOVIDFighter.org, and officials continue to encourage Nevadans to make appointments online, if possible.

Peek and McDaniel reminded residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published guidance on safer ways to watch the Super Bowl, stressing wearing masks, social distancing and being outdoors if gathering with people who do not live with you.

As of Thursday, 319,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to NV WebIZ, Peek and McDaniel said, and more than 56,000 second doses have been administered.