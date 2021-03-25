COVID-19 stats continue to improve

Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director and Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, as well as its vaccination efforts, on Wednesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce.

Nevada’s 14-day test positivity rate, a key metric in tracking the virus’ spread, stayed below 5%, with a 4.6% rate noted on Wednesday. The rate dropped further on Thursday to 4.5%.

Of note is the World Health Organization’s ledger that states should stay below a 5% positivity rate for 14 days before beginning to reopen.

Nye County’s positivity rate was higher than this recommended limit on Thursday at 7.1%, according to state data.

Nye reported on Thursday Pahrump had 2,595 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 18 of those cases occurring in the last seven days. Of the total number of cases, 109 occurred within the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Pahrump since the start of the pandemic.

Pahrump was the only town in Nye County to have reported cases in the past seven days on Thursday.

One death due to COVID-19 was reported in Nye County in the past seven days. A total of 96 people in Nye County have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic over a year ago.

On the vaccination front, Nye reported that 8,292 people had received their first dose, with 4,353 people showing as receiving a completed vaccination series. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine only requires one shot.

As of Thursday, Nevada reported 302,171 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations trend down

On a Wednesday call with media, Cage noted that earlier in the week, “the Nevada Hospital Association reported the state dropped to the lowest total (confirmed and suspected) of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the NHA began tracking these numbers, almost one-year ago.”

On Wednesday, the NHA reported 301 COVID-19 hospitalizations (224 confirmed; 77 suspected). That number dropped to 273 on Thursday.

“It is very important that Nevadans get the COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible,” a release stated. “Please do not depend on those around you being vaccinated to protect you. Like a mask – everyone should get vaccinated to protect each other.”

Over 1.1 million vaccinations had been administered in the state as of Thursday.

Nevadans are encouraged to check out NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 1-800-401-0946 for the latest information on vaccine eligibility and appointment availability in their county.