News

COVID-19 stats continue to improve

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 25, 2021 - 2:23 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo sho ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVI ...
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce.

Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director and Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, as well as its vaccination efforts, on Wednesday.

Nevada’s 14-day test positivity rate, a key metric in tracking the virus’ spread, stayed below 5%, with a 4.6% rate noted on Wednesday. The rate dropped further on Thursday to 4.5%.

Of note is the World Health Organization’s ledger that states should stay below a 5% positivity rate for 14 days before beginning to reopen.

Nye County’s positivity rate was higher than this recommended limit on Thursday at 7.1%, according to state data.

Nye reported on Thursday Pahrump had 2,595 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 18 of those cases occurring in the last seven days. Of the total number of cases, 109 occurred within the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Pahrump since the start of the pandemic.

Pahrump was the only town in Nye County to have reported cases in the past seven days on Thursday.

One death due to COVID-19 was reported in Nye County in the past seven days. A total of 96 people in Nye County have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic over a year ago.

On the vaccination front, Nye reported that 8,292 people had received their first dose, with 4,353 people showing as receiving a completed vaccination series. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine only requires one shot.

As of Thursday, Nevada reported 302,171 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations trend down

On a Wednesday call with media, Cage noted that earlier in the week, “the Nevada Hospital Association reported the state dropped to the lowest total (confirmed and suspected) of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the NHA began tracking these numbers, almost one-year ago.”

On Wednesday, the NHA reported 301 COVID-19 hospitalizations (224 confirmed; 77 suspected). That number dropped to 273 on Thursday.

“It is very important that Nevadans get the COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible,” a release stated. “Please do not depend on those around you being vaccinated to protect you. Like a mask – everyone should get vaccinated to protect each other.”

Over 1.1 million vaccinations had been administered in the state as of Thursday.

Nevadans are encouraged to check out NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 1-800-401-0946 for the latest information on vaccine eligibility and appointment availability in their county.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Winds exceeding 40 miles per hour tore the roof off of a res ...
Winds cause heavy damage to home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An 80-year-old veteran is seeking assistance after very windy conditions, with winds exceeding 40 miles per hour blew off a large portion of roof on his Windsong Lane home on Tuesday afternoon, March 23.

Getty Images Nevada is nearing a transition to local management of the COVID-19 pandemic and wh ...
Nye County preparing for transition to local control of COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just over one month’s time, Nevada plans to turn over management of certain aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic to local authorities, and Nye County is gearing up for that transition, with an update on the status of the pandemic in the county provided to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force at its Thursday, March 18 meeting.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A small herd of wild horses cross East Basin Avenue in searc ...
Wild horse struck by vehicle euthanized
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officer was forced to euthanize a wild horse after the animal was struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening, March 18.

Wells Fargo Sean Hulsey
Thinking about buying a house in Pahrump?
By Sean Hulsey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Most everyone has heard the advice to start saving for retirement as soon as that very first paycheck. But what about for buying a house in Pahrump?

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Jennifer Richardson oversees the 'Clothing Barn' at the site ...
Lord’s Treasures offers heavenly bargains
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Located at 1300 West Highway 372, Lord’s Treasures is a ministry of the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, which offers a variety of household items, including furniture, large and small appliances, clothing and much more, according to volunteer Alma Krikelas, who said the sales of the items fund the church’s food pantry.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Boulder shooting victims
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday. The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on March 27.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times National Honor Society Adviser Tricia Martin said last year' ...
Trojan Park receives ‘spring cleaning’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members of Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society, (NHS), took on a big job on Sunday March 14th as they gathered at Trojan Park to pull, pluck, and remove weeds, trash and assorted debris at the Wilson Road location, just behind Starbucks.

Signs indicate where to go to get a COVID-19 vaccine with a full parking lot in the background ...
Nevada on track to reach ‘herd immunity,’ official says
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be on track to achieve “herd immunity” to COVID-19 despite the growing presence of more infectious variants in the state, a top public health official said Monday.