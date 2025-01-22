Crab Fest tickets are almost gone – get yours now!

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Crab Fest 2025 will take over the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center next month, bringing the community together for a feast and some fundraising in the name of foster youth advocacy. Tickets to this popular event always go fast and as of Tuesday, Jan. 21, there were only a couple dozen left.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File Crab Fest can be a messy affair, with shell bits flying as people crack into the crustaceans and dunk them in buttery goodness and T-shirts are a regular offering at each event, helping to protect patrons' clothes as they dig in.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File Several hundred pounds of Dungeness crab is flown in fresh from the Pacific Northwest every year for the ACORN Crab Fest and this year will be no different. Set for Feb. 15, Crab Fest 2025 will feature crab, along with chicken, sides and dessert, as well as plenty of fun.

Local seafood lovers will soon be able to delight in the succulence of shellfish while simultaneously supporting area foster youth - but those who have yet to secure their seats will need to move quickly, with only a couple dozen tickets to Crab Fest 2025 remaining.

Serving up freshly prepared Dungeness crab flown in especially for the occasion, Crab Fest also serves as a very important event for Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada, better known as ACORN.

This nonprofit focuses on recruiting, training and supporting volunteers who act as advocate for children in foster care, providing them with a personal voice in the court proceedings that will ultimately determine their future.

Crab Fest is a flagship fundraiser for the organization, bringing in essential dollars to ensure ACORN can continue its mission. “This is an all-you-can-eat Dungeness Crab Fest,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna enthused. “Our own Brian Kunzi, the Nye County district attorney, will be our host and serve the crab again this year.”

And though the crab will undoubtedly be the star of the feast, there will also be some tasty roasted chicken for those who may not care for crustaceans, along with several sides and dessert to cap it off. To determine who will be treated to the buffet line first, attendees will work with their tablemates to play a game in which the table with the highest three-card combination wins.

Crab Fest isn’t just about the food, however. The event will have an array of prizes for patrons to vie for, too, in both a silent and live auction, along with raffles and the always-coveted “Crab Net”, which will be filled with all sorts of gift cards collected from area businesses.

Crab Fest 2025 is set for Saturday, Feb. 15 inside the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner slated for 6 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per person and no tickets will be sold at the door. To reserve seats, call 775-505-2272 or email info@ACORNV.org

For more information visit ACORNV.org

